Artistes of award winning Uttarakhand tableau team to get cash prizes

Twelve artistes who participated in Uttarakhand's prize winning tableau in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi will get a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each.

Uttarakhand's tableau titled 'Kedarkhand' with the theme song 'Jai Jai Kedara' was recently adjudged the third best in the country. It is for the first time that the state's R-Day tableau has been selected for an award.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who awarded certificates on Monday to all members of the team that participated in the tableau, said the 12 artistes who took part in it would be given a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each.

Rawat said it was a matter of pride for the state that its tableau had stood third in the entire country and congratulated the entire participating team led by Deputy Director (Information) K S Chauhan for getting the honour. PTI ALMHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)