AURO University and Marriott International sign MOU

It is an honour to partner with such esteemed institute to effectively create the next generation talent pool for Marriott Hotels, Said Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President of Operations, APEC, Marriott International.On the occasion, Mr H P Rama mentioned, This agreement with Marriott India and AURO University represents culmination of true partnership between two organizations with purpose of providing a learning platform for a real-life experience through education and internship.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

• Signs MOU to train andemploy AURO School of Hospitality students on 'first preference' basis in placements at its hotels• First such collaboration of an International chain like Marriott with any university in Gujarat• Marriott will 'Own a Class'; will help in designing curriculum and holding guest lectures, faculty development and placements Surat, Gujarat : Marriott International, India's leading hospitality chain and AURO university, Surat, today signeda MOU for enhancing the learning platform and creating training, internship and employment opportunitieson 'first preference' basis for the students of the School of Hospitality Management of AURO University.

This is the first MOU for a globally reputed hotel chain with a University from Gujarat. The event was blessed by Mr H P Rama, Founder President and Chancellor of AURO University, Mr Craig Smith, Group President (International Division), Marriott International, Mr D J Rama, President and CEO, AURO Hotels, USA and Vice Chancellor of AURO University Prof (Dr) Rajan Welukar. The MOU was signed by Marriott International's Senior Vice President Operations (APEC) Mr. Neeraj Govil and on behalf of AURO University by itsVice Chancellor Prof. (Dr) Rajan Welukar.

This is a symbolic day, as both organizations shall come together based upon mutual common core values. This collaborative partnership desires to intentionally and strategically instil these values, as well as enhance and support success for future contributing members of the hospitality industry through internship, guest talks, career planning workshops, in order to provide them with better placement opportunities.

"We are pleased to partner with AURO University to provide an exceptional opportunity for students to start and grow their careers in the dynamic hospitality industry. Marriott International prides itself on its depth and diversity of talent, believes in the importance of training and value of upskilling, and is honored to help the next generation of hospitality leaders hone their skills and achieve their full potential," added Craig C. Smith, Group President and Managing Director, Marriott International, Inc., who oversees global operations and development for the company's International Division with responsibility for more than 2,300 hotels spanning 130 countries and territories around the world. "This collaborative initiative is a step forward in strategically building the industry's talent pool by empowering deserving young people with the range of skills and experience needed to realize bright careers and take hospitality to new heights.''"We are pleased to partner and support this pioneering initiative with AURO University. Our combined forces are a step forward in our commitment to building the next generation of hospitality professionals and equipping them to operate in a dynamic & challenging business environment. It is an honour to partner with such esteemed institute to effectively create the next generation talent pool for Marriott Hotels," Said Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President of Operations, APEC, Marriott International.

On the occasion, Mr H P Rama mentioned, "This agreement with Marriott (India) and AURO University represents culmination of true partnership between two organizations with purpose of providing a learning platform for a real-life experience through education and internship. Our students will be ready BEFORE THEY GRADUATE FOR A REWARDING CAREER in hospitality industry." Mr DJ Rama expressed, "Our relationship with Marriott organization started in 1996 and we both share the same family values. Today is a symbolic day for us to instil these values to our next generation business leaders through AURO University."During the signing ceremony, Prof. (Dr) Rajan Welukar presented information about various programs and initiatives offered by School of Hospitality Management and said "With the world going through difficult times, it is imperative to expand the pool of local talent and we are confident that by working with Marriott as our industry partners, we will be able to achieve the goals of our academic delivery".

