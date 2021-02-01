Left Menu

JNU reopening: Entry of 4th semester MPhil, MTech, final semester MBA students allowed from Feb 8

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:45 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday announced that fourth semester MPhil and MTech students of its science school and special centre, and final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, will be allowed to return to the campus from February 8.

The B R Ambedkar Central Library of the university also announced partial resumption of service.

A notification by the university said those students who require access to the laboratory and have to submit their dissertation or thesis before June 30 are allowed to enter the campus in its seventh phase of reopening.

The B R Ambedkar Central Library will now allow students, scholars and faculty members to get books issued from the library. However the facility can only be availed 24 hours after sending an email to the librarian.

Only five students will be allowed to enter the library at a time to take the requested books. Reading rooms, bookshelves and reading halls will remain closed till further notice.

It also asked the students and other users to comply to COVID-19 guidelines, failing which ''will attract a penalty of withdrawal of library facilities''.

The university also announced immediate reopening of authorised shops, including those providing tea, snacks and refreshments, of hostels, residential areas of shopping complex and Tapti, Paschimabad, and Poorvanchal complex. However, dhabas and canteens in the campus will remain closed until further notice.

Yoga activities in sport complex are also allowed with immediate effect and will be held according to standard operating preventive measures, the university announced.

Entry of NCC Girls Cadets will also be allowed as their physical presence is required for their NCC 'B' Certificate.

The facility of e-autorickshaw will also begin inside the campus, it said.

The university has started classes for fourth year PhD, MSc, MCA students from Monday. It had also reopened the sports complex for ''walking and running purposes'' only, and canteen of Aravali Guest House and the India Coffee House for ''takeaway facility''.

