New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:39 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.
DES18 PB-SAD-LD SUKHBIR Sukhbir Badal's cars damaged; four injured in Cong-SAD clash in Fazlika's Jalalabad Chandigarh: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's car was damaged and four persons were injured on Tuesday in a clash between Congress and Akali workers during filing of nomination papers for Jalalabad municipal polls in Fazilka district, officials said.
DES14 PB-VIRUS-SCHOOL Punjab school closed after 14 students, 3 teachers test positive for virus Nawanshahr (Pb): A government school in Punjab’s Nawanshahr was closed after 14 students and three teachers there tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Tuesday.
DES9 NCR-FARMERS-LD RAUT Sanjay Raut meets farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur protest site Ghaziabad: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reached the farmers' protest site at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where he met Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.
DES20 RJ-IPS-ARREST IPS officer arrested on corruption charges in Rajasthan Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested an IPS officer on corruption charges in Jaipur on Tuesday, a top official said.
DES13 UP-MLA-PRIYANKA BJP MLA writes to Priyanka, accuses Punjab, Rajasthan govts of shielding Mukhtar Ansari Lucknow: BJP’s Mohammadabad MLA Alka Rai has written to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing her party’s governments in Punjab and Rajasthan of shielding gangster-turned-politician Mikhtar Ansari and his son Abbas Ansari.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohammadabad MLA Alka Rai
- Mikhtar Ansari
- Jalalabad
- Ghazipur
- Ghaziabad
- Fazlika
- Jaipur
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
- Abbas Ansari
- Priyanka
- Fazilka district
- Rajasthan
- Sanjay Raut
- Anti-Corruption Bureau
- Jalalabad Chandigarh
- Congress
- Nawanshahr
- Bharatiya Kisan Union
- Akali
- NCR-FARMERS-LD RAUT Sanjay Raut
ALSO READ
Akali leader Sirsa urges Govt to mark Gurupurab by repealing contentious farm laws
'Centre destroying federal structure', says Akali Dal leader
Delhi Police EOW files cheating case against Akali leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Delhi Police EOW files cheating case against Akali leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Shiromani Akali Dal condemns Delhi violence