New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:39 IST
DES18 PB-SAD-LD SUKHBIR Sukhbir Badal's cars damaged; four injured in Cong-SAD clash in Fazlika's Jalalabad Chandigarh: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's car was damaged and four persons were injured on Tuesday in a clash between Congress and Akali workers during filing of nomination papers for Jalalabad municipal polls in Fazilka district, officials said.

DES14 PB-VIRUS-SCHOOL Punjab school closed after 14 students, 3 teachers test positive for virus Nawanshahr (Pb): A government school in Punjab’s Nawanshahr was closed after 14 students and three teachers there tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Tuesday.

DES9 NCR-FARMERS-LD RAUT Sanjay Raut meets farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur protest site Ghaziabad: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reached the farmers' protest site at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where he met Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

DES20 RJ-IPS-ARREST IPS officer arrested on corruption charges in Rajasthan Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested an IPS officer on corruption charges in Jaipur on Tuesday, a top official said.

DES13 UP-MLA-PRIYANKA BJP MLA writes to Priyanka, accuses Punjab, Rajasthan govts of shielding Mukhtar Ansari Lucknow: BJP’s Mohammadabad MLA Alka Rai has written to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing her party’s governments in Punjab and Rajasthan of shielding gangster-turned-politician Mikhtar Ansari and his son Abbas Ansari.

