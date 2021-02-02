Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:15 IST
No COVID-19 test required for attending Odisha Assembly's Budget Session

Legislators will not have to undergo a COVID-19 test for attending the Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly that will begin on February 18, Speaker SN Patro said on Tuesday.

An RT-PCR test for COVID-19 was made mandatory for the MLAs, assembly staff and others to attend the previous two sessions of the House.

''In view of the improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the state, we have relaxed the norms. No negative report is now required. However, if anyone is found having symptoms, he or she will have to undergo an antigen test,'' the speaker said.

However, all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed, he said.

Those attending the session, including the MLAs, will have to maintain social distancing in the House and also in the assembly premises, Patro said.

The House will be sanitised regularly and legislators can opt to attend the proceedings through video conference, he said.

There will be 31 working days during the session, which will continue till April 9.

State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal on February 22, Patro said.

The Question Hour, which could not be held during the previous two sessions, is likely to be conducted this time, sources said.

The members have been asked to submit their questions in advance for the Question Hour, they said.

