Left Menu

AP records 48.90 pc coverage in phase I COVID-19 vaccination; Second phase from Wednesday

PTI | Vja | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:53 IST
AP records 48.90 pc coverage in phase I COVID-19 vaccination; Second phase from Wednesday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A little over 48 per cent of thetargeted 3.88 lakh healthcare workers were administeredcoronavirus vaccines in Andhra Pradesh in the first phase fromJanuary 16 as the government is set to launch the second phaseto cover frontline staff of various departments fromWednesday.

While it was targeted to administer both CoviShield andCovaxin to 3,88,327 healthcare workers in the first phase,only 1,89,890 working out to 48.90 per cent got the shots tilldate, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas told apress conference here on Tuesday.

The government has attributed the slow pace ofvaccination to 'misgivings' even among doctors.

In an obvious political line, Srinivas said the focuslaid on conduct of elections to gram panchayats also affectedthe COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state.

State chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das in a recentgovernment order had noted that incidents of death of ahealthcare worker and the hospitalisation of a dentist''impacted the vaccination programme.'' The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination began on January 16and so far only on three holidays it was not conducted.

East Godavari district topped the state with 22,260healthcare workers getting the first dose, followed byVisakhapatnam with 20,620.

Vizianagaram was at the bottom with 10,535, though interms of per centage it came second with 60.32 of the target.

Neighbouring Srikakulam topped with 63.79 per centcoverage.

In the second phase, 5.90 lakh frontline workers ofdepartments like revenue, panchayat raj, municipaladministration and police were registered for the vaccination.

The revenue staff alone would be 3,32,600.

However, Director General of Police D G Sawang said hisforce decided to ''forego their rightful vaccination'' in theinterest of public health, safety and the constitutionally-enshrined democratic process of electioneering.

''In the circumstances, vaccination will disrupt anddislocate the duty and responsibility of police personnel asthey have to be deployed for election duties and also providebandobust for the vaccination programme. We cannot afford tocause the disruption and hence we will forego ourvaccination,'' he told reporters.

Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said3,181 session sites would be operated for the phase-2 of thevaccination programme.

''We have programmed the sessions in such a way that thehealthcare workers, who already received the first dose, willalso be given the second dose at the respective locations,'' hesaid.

The state so far received 16,31,290 doses of CoviShieldand Covaxin, sufficient enough to cover two rounds for eachbeneficiary, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmer issue rocks Parliament, govt says ready for discussion inside and outside House

The government on Tuesday asserted in Lok Sabha that it was ready to discuss issues related to farmers both inside and outside Parliament amid vociferous protests by the Opposition which forced repeated adjournments of both the Houses.Rajya...

U.S. cities underestimating their carbon emissions - study

U.S. cities are underestimating their carbon dioxide emissions by an average of 18, according to a study released on Tuesday, potentially hindering their efforts to craft effective policies to combat climate change. Cities are the source of...

Boeing giving employee bonuses despite losing USD 12B last year

Boeing Co has said it will dole out annual performance bonuses next month to most employees despite losing 12 billion over the last year during the coronavirus pandemic.Most of the companys employees did not receive annual bonuses last year...

Bengal govt exploring possibilities to reopen schools from Feb 12

The West Bengal government is exploring possibilities to reopen schools and begin classes in the higher grades from February 12 by conforming to COVID-19 protocols, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday.Stating that nothing h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021