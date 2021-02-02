Left Menu

NIT Rourkela to work towards uplift of backward districts of Odisha

The National Institute of Technology NIT in Rourkela has signed an MoU with its distinguished alumni Venkata Narasimham Peri for the uplift of backward regions of Koraput, Balangir and Kalahandi in Odisha.Peri is the sponsor of its Poverty Alleviation Research Centre PARC.Through this research project, NIT Rourkela aims to make a significant contribution in reducing poverty in that region.The MoU was signed during the diamond jubilee celebrations of the institute.Institutes like NIT Rourkela plays a significant role in Indias call for Vocal for Local, and Local for Global.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:26 IST
NIT Rourkela to work towards uplift of backward districts of Odisha

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Rourkela has signed an MoU with its distinguished alumni Venkata Narasimham Peri for the uplift of backward regions of Koraput, Balangir and Kalahandi in Odisha.

Peri is the sponsor of its Poverty Alleviation Research Centre (PARC).

Through this research project, NIT Rourkela aims to make a significant contribution in reducing poverty in that region.

The MoU was signed during the diamond jubilee celebrations of the institute.

''Institutes like NIT Rourkela plays a significant role in India's call for 'Vocal for Local', and 'Local for Global'. I appeal to the students to aim to create jobs rather than seeking jobs. I believe this institution is doing wonders, with the help of FTBI (Foundation for Technology & Business Incubation),'' Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said at the virtual event.

