NIT Rourkela to work towards uplift of backward districts of Odisha
The National Institute of Technology NIT in Rourkela has signed an MoU with its distinguished alumni Venkata Narasimham Peri for the uplift of backward regions of Koraput, Balangir and Kalahandi in Odisha.Peri is the sponsor of its Poverty Alleviation Research Centre PARC.Through this research project, NIT Rourkela aims to make a significant contribution in reducing poverty in that region.The MoU was signed during the diamond jubilee celebrations of the institute.Institutes like NIT Rourkela plays a significant role in Indias call for Vocal for Local, and Local for Global.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:26 IST
The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Rourkela has signed an MoU with its distinguished alumni Venkata Narasimham Peri for the uplift of backward regions of Koraput, Balangir and Kalahandi in Odisha.
Peri is the sponsor of its Poverty Alleviation Research Centre (PARC).
Through this research project, NIT Rourkela aims to make a significant contribution in reducing poverty in that region.
The MoU was signed during the diamond jubilee celebrations of the institute.
''Institutes like NIT Rourkela plays a significant role in India's call for 'Vocal for Local', and 'Local for Global'. I appeal to the students to aim to create jobs rather than seeking jobs. I believe this institution is doing wonders, with the help of FTBI (Foundation for Technology & Business Incubation),'' Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said at the virtual event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G launching today in India: Here's everything you need to know
I-B Ministry summons Amazon Prime India officials over controversy around 'Tandav'
Cricket-Australia 149-4, lead India by 182 runs in fourth test
Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon faces backlash from Indian ruling party lawmakers over web series 'Tandav'; Liam Neeson's 'The Marksman' ends 'Wonder Woman 1984' reign and more
India reports 13,788 new COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths in last 24 hours