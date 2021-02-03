Left Menu

Dominica Opens State-of-the-Art Veterinary University and Continues to Prioritise Education

During a webinar last year, he said We use CBI Funds mainly for public sector investment programs, the building of schools, hospitals, health centres, roads, bridges, the education of our children, our youth.Dominican locals and economic citizens benefit from high-quality education, modern healthcare, and visa-free and visa-on-arrival access to 75 percent of the world.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 10:37 IST
Dominica Opens State-of-the-Art Veterinary University and Continues to Prioritise Education

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 29th, 2021, the Commonwealth of Dominica held an opening ceremony for St Nicholas University School of Veterinary Studies. The President of the university, Dr Golnaz Naderkhani, is a Canadian doctor who moved to Dominica following Hurricane Maria. She spoke during the ceremony and underlined that unlike other medical schools that provide a branch for veterinary education, St Nicholas is entirely dedicated to providing training in that discipline.

Minister of Education and Human Resource Development, Hon. Octavia Alfred also spoke at the opening ceremony and emphasised the celebration of the milestone. ''For the government and people of Dominica, this presents an avenue to assist our young people who may be seeking advancement in this field to acquire a degree at home while opening up new opportunities for economic activities due to the presence of the university here,'' she stated.

Dominica has spent $26 million to sponsor its youth studying abroad; placed 169 extracurricular tutors for students that need them; and rehabilitated 15 schools damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Over the past few years, this has been happening with funding sourced entirely from Citizenship by Investment (CBI), a Programme that lets vetted global investors gain Dominica's citizenship after they make a financial contribution to the country.

According to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, Dominica's strategy on CBI funds expenditure focuses on investing in the public sector, including education, youth prospects and skillsets. During a webinar last year, he said ''We use [CBI Funds] mainly for public sector investment programs, the building of schools, […] hospitals, health centres, roads, bridges, the education of […] our children, our youth.''Dominican locals and economic citizens benefit from high-quality education, modern healthcare, and visa-free and visa-on-arrival access to 75 percent of the world. This is one of the reasons why the CBI Index by FT's PWM magazine classes Dominica as the best country for citizenship by investment. Applicants can either make a one-off contribution to the Economic Diversification Fund or invest in pre-approved luxury and sustainable hotels and resorts. All must first pass Dominica's thorough due diligence checks. Citizenship can then be retained for life and passed on to future generations.

pr@csglobalpartners.comwww.csglobalpartners.com PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: WHO-led COVID-19 probe team in China visits Wuhan virus lab; WHO-led COVID-19 probe team in China visits Wuhan virus lab and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.WHO-led COVID-19 probe team in China visits Wuhan virus labA team of investigators working on behalf of the World Health Organization visited on Wednesday a major virus research laborator...

Republic Day violence: Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai move SC against FIRs

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai have moved the Supreme Court against multiple FIRs registered against them over their allegedmisleading tweets on the violence during the farmers tractor rally here on Republ...

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes on landing after test launch; Some lingering COVID-19 issues seen in children and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Some lingering COVID-19 issues seen in children patients antibodies attack multiple virus targetsThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavi...

'Brexit' scribe James Graham sets up 'Sherwood' at BBC

James Graham, the man behind shows such as Brexit The Uncivil War and Quiz, has created a new show, titled Sherwood for BBC.Inspired in part by real events, the six-part series is set in the Nottinghamshire mining village where he grew up, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021