Left Menu

40 nursing students test COVID-19 positive, college sealed in Karnataka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:03 IST
40 nursing students test COVID-19 positive, college sealed in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Forty nursing students fromneighbouring Kerala have tested positive for COVID-19,prompting authorities to seal their college here as aprecautionary measure on Wednesday, official sources said.

The direction to seal the Aaliyah Institute of Nursing atUllal in coastal Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka,bordering Kerala, was given by the city municipality.

Municipal Commissioner Rayappa said 40 students fromKerala studying in the college tested positive for COVID-19after which the district health officer, nodal officer andhimself visited the college and issued the order.

The area has been sealed and other students have beenisolated from the infected, he said.

The step has been taken as a precautionary measure andpeople need not panic, Rayyappa added.

All students from Kerala, which is still witnessing highcaseload compared to several other states, including Karnatakaand Tamil Nadu, have been directed to take the mandatoryCOVID-19 test before attending college.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN report: Widespread torture of detainees in Afghan prisons

Nearly a third of all detainees held in Afghan detention centers say they have suffered some form of torture or ill-treatment, a new U.N. report said Wednesday.According to the Torture Report, more than half of the allegations are from sout...

PM Modi's brother stages dharna at Lucknow airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modis brother Prahlad Modi staged a dharna at the Lucknow airport on Wednesday, alleging that police did not let his supporters reach there.According to Chaudhary Charan Singh Airports Additional General Manager Oper...

Payment startup Payoneer to go public via $3.3 bln merger with Cohen-backed SPAC

Online payment startup Payoneer Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by banking entrepreneur Betsy Cohen, in a deal that valued the merged entity at about 3.3 billion. As part of t...

Committee to inquire into allegations of financial irregularities by Dibrugarh Univ VC

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhihas constituted a fact-finding committee to inquire intoallegations of financial irregularities by the DibrugarhUniversity Vice-Chancellor Prof Ranjit Tamuli.The Governor as the Chancellor of the University onth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021