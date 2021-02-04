KSG India Guides Students How to Crack One Exam with Many Jobs

UPSC has proved to be the strong source of employment in today's job market. To help the students to achieve the success in their UPSC carrier KSG India has come up with detailed guide to help the student. Dr. Khan, Founder & Director, KSG India shared his perspective by saying, "We are confident that we will be successful in redefining the learning landscape for UPSC students. We aim to bring high-quality and affordable education to all and keeping our main focus on students' experience." Choose Your Career OptionIf you aspire to be part of such positive stories then you might be interested in the civil services examination as your career option. UPSC Civil Services CategoriesCivil Services exam is conducted by the UPSC every year to recruit officers for the various posts listed under the Civil Services. But do you know that apart from the 3 main IAS, IPS and IFS services there are 20 more categories under the Civil Services for which the candidates are selected through the same exam? Like the taxation related affairs is looked after by the Indian Revenue Services (abbreviated as IRS). Similarly, Indian Audit and Account Services (IA&AS) ensures prudence of the Government in the financial matters. In the same way, the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) looks after the civil administration of the cantonment towns. Even though the functions and the responsibilities of the lesser-known civil services appear to be different but they are woven by the common thread of public services/welfare. Equal Opportunity for EveryoneAspirants who join these dynamic services are also coming from diverse academic backgrounds, let it be commerce or science or arts or other streams. All these aspirants have equal opportunity to join the most prestigious services of India. UPSC Civil Services Exam PatternThe pattern of UPSC examination is officially divided into three stages called Preliminary, Mains Examination and Personality Test. As per the CSE exam pattern, candidates who clear the Prelims are eligible for Mains and candidates who clear the Mains Examination reach the final stage of the process that is interview. The UPSC exam pattern for the Preliminary stage consists of two papers, conducted on one day. Both the papers comprise objective type questions with multiple choice in options. The prelims examination is a qualifying stage to filter candidates for the Mains exam. The UPSC CSE exam pattern for the Mains stage consists of 9 papers conducted over 5-7 days. All of the papers consist of descriptive answer type questions. The candidates who get selected are recruited and trained for various services by the Central Government and then allotted different State Cadres, as per their preferences and ranking. General Studies and CSATIn this exam General Studies play the most crucial role which automatically makes the exam level playing field for all the aspirants who are coming from the different academic backgrounds. Here Khan Study Group (www.ksgindia.com) plays the most important role as KSG India is the best IAS Coaching Institute for General Studies and CSAT in India. The KSG India has achieved a rare feat of enabling students to secure top rankings in the past. Free Study Material on GS and CSATYou can download the free Notes on Important Current Affairs that too in short, crisp, concise and Exam oriented way from www.ksgindia.com/News or just watch the dedicated bilingual KSG News Bulletin for Aspirants. These Short Notes and Videos contains Daily News Analysis, News Explainers and Editorials Covering GS Paper 1,2,3. Free Access to Short, Crisp and Concise Notes to Crack UPSC ExamApart from the class teaching materials and books prepared by a team of experts, optimum for the requirement of the Civil Services examination for all stages, the institute also conduct daily tests that help students to evaluate themselves before UPSC evaluates them. At www.ksgindia.com/study-material you get free access to multiple notes on GS and CSAT which includes Videos, Podcasts, PDF, Google Drive Access and much more The Coaching Method at the KSG India is very close to the Tuition Mode, where each student is provided close attention and everyday one gets Home Work so that one can see its progress happening. Success Starts HereKSG India offer a range of courses including KSG India Foundation Course which runs for nine months. Other courses include Weekend Course, Distance Learning Program, PT and Mains Test Series, etc. Now the same quality of physical classes is also available at the convenience through online mode (Live Classes). Online Learning (KOL) provides the same mentoring & monitoring support as provided in physical classes. Preparation for Civil Services ExamPreparing for Civil Services Exam is one of the most enriching journeys that anyone can embark on. A person who has dived into this will never be the same again. The learning process and knowledge gained is bound to transform the person to become a thinker, an analyst, in fact a scholar who has insight into all the aspects of life. When you prepare for the civil services examination, you get the ability to absorb knowledge in a very different way and you will be able to analyses issues from multiple dimensions. So, just dive in and enjoy the preparation stage and look how it evolves you into a much more matured personality. Winners begins EarlyThe Students who start early preparation during their College days are eventually reaching to their desired goal on time, as they develop better understanding of subjects, comprehensive coverage of the syllabus and hone their writing skills as per the UPSC'S demand. Success Stories of Early BeginnersThere are various successful candidates as empirical evidences who started their preparation during college days & due to their edge in General studies achieved high accolades like RACHIT RAJ AIR-3, TINA DABI AIR-1, SRUSHTI JAYANT DSHMUKH AIR-5 and many more students are in this league. All these successful candidates were students of KSG India's Advance Foundation Course Crack IAS Exam Strategicallywww.ksgindia.com IAS Coaching Institute is working assiduously under the able guidance of Dr. A. R. Khan for more than a decade. It is reaching out to the civil services aspirants imparting result-oriented interface with holistic course coverage and constructively building up one's personality. The overall outcome of this bundled package is displayed every year in the Final results of Civil Services Examination. About Dr. A.R. KhanDr. A.R. Khan, popularly known amongst the Civil Services aspirants as Khan Sir, is an accomplished educationist, academician, scholar, thinker and motivator. An avid reader and a prolific writer, Dr. Khan has published scores of Articles and Research Papers in reputed National and International Journals. He has also authored several books on varied topics which have earned wide recognition. His career as an educationist spans over three decades during which he has also taught in India's premier Institutions such as the University of Delhi and Delhi School of Economics. During his long career in teaching General Studies, Dr. Khan has also attempted to train his basic philosophy of 'transactional study' to scores of other teachers who have now become integral part of KSG India and serve as his torch bearers. Ask Dr. Khan"Ask Dr. Khan" is a great initiative by KSG India to provide free guidance to aspirants. You may ask and discuss your doubts or queries regarding preparation for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. You just have to drop a whatsapp msg to 9868005599/9999111787 with your name, contact number, query or doubt. Or you can visit to get telephonic guidance by the expert mentors from KSG India. #UPSC #IAS #Coaching #KSGIndia #KhanSir #DrKhan #ManyJobsOneExam #AskDrKhan For more information, please visit: www.ksgindia.com. Image: Dr. Khan, Founder & Director, KSG India

