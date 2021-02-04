Sputnik-AstraZeneca human trials to begin next week in Azerbaijan, Middle East

Sputnik-AstraZeneca human trials to begin next week in Azerbaijan, Middle EastReuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:25 IST
Human trials of a vaccine combining the shot developed by Britain's AstraZeneca and Oxford University and Russia's Sputnik V shot will begin next week in Azerbaijan and some Middle East countries, a Russian official said on Thursday.
The first results of the joint trials are expected in March, the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said.
The RDIF fund is also going to announce joint trials of the Russian vaccine with a large Chinese company, Dmitriev said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Britain's Burberry says COVID-19 closures drag Q3 sales down 9%
BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Enhertu Approved In The EU For Breast Cancer
Britain's Burberry says shop closures hit sales, warns of more disruption
Pfizer vaccine appears effective against coronavirus variant found in Britain -study
Britain helps Kenya prepare for roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine