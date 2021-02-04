KAPILA launched for creating awareness regarding Intellectual Property Rights

The Government has launched a campaign namely Kalam Program for Intellectual Property Literacy and Awareness Campaign (KAPILA) for Intellectual Property Literacy and creating patent awareness on 15th October 2020. The objectives of the scheme include creating awareness regarding Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in Higher Education Institutions(HEIs), enabling of IP protection of inventions originating from faculty and students of HEIs, development of Credit Course on IPR, training program on IPR for faculty and students of HEIs and sensitization and development of vibrant IP filing system. So far, a total of 46,556 users has been registered for KAPILA.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Education Ministry, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)