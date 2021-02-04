Left Menu

Classes 6-11 to resume from Feb 8 in Uttarakhand

04-02-2021
Classes 6-11 to resume from Feb 8 in Uttarakhand
The Uttarakhand government on Thursday issued orders asking schools all over the state to resume Classes 6 to 11 offline from February 8.

However, it also asked the school administrations to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour on part of both students and teachers.

The order issued by Chief Secretary Om Prakash asked the schools to appoint a nodal officer to see that regular sanitising of classrooms, thermal screening of each student and teacher mask wearing and social distancing norms are complied with.

Classes 10 and 12 have been open in the state since November last year.

The decision for physical resumption of Classes 6-11 from February 8 had been taken by the state cabinet recently.

