Left Menu

Sisodia visits govt school in Gandhinagar, reviews COVID-19 protocols

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a government school in Gandhinagar area and reviewed the COVID-19 protocols being followed there after schools in the national capital reopened for classes 9 and 11 on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:18 IST
Sisodia visits govt school in Gandhinagar, reviews COVID-19 protocols
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a government school in Gandhinagar area and reviewed the COVID-19 protocols being followed there after schools in the national capital reopened for classes 9 and 11 on Friday. ''We had to take the decision of reopening schools now. We cannot wait for zero coronavirus case day because by then a lot of damage would be caused to our children's studies. ''If students follow the COVID protocols strictly, school life will also become normal,'' Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said during the interaction with students at the school.

The Delhi government earlier allowed all schools in the national capital to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of the board exams. ''15 days ago the schools were opened for class 10 and 12 students. I am happy that our class 9 and 11 students have also rejoined the schools. I can see their happy faces. It is a challenge to open schools during the pandemic, but we have accepted it,'' Sisodia added.

Schools reopened on Friday for classes 9 and 11 after they were closed in March last year to contain spread of novel coronavirus. Students will attend classes only with the consent of parents, physical attendance will not be compulsory and all schools and colleges will be expected to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scottish court says case seeking clarification about independence vote premature

A campaigner for Scottish independence his bid on Friday to seek a ruling in Scotlands top civil court that the Scottish parliament could hold a referendum on secession without permission from London.Scotlands Court of Session ruled against...

Andhra Pradesh: 6,400 MW project to save state's exchequer Rs 50,000 crores

The Andhra State Government has said that the 6,400 Mega Watt MW Solar Power Project will provide 9 hours of uninterrupted power to farmers and save the states exchequer, Rs 3,800 crores in the first operational year and Rs 50,000 crores wi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares near record levels as vaccines inject hope

Global shares approached record highs on Friday while the dollar and oil topped recent milestones, as progress in vaccine distribution and U.S. stimulus hopes prompted bets on further normalisation in the global economy. An index of the wor...

Farmers' Chakka jam: Delhi Police tightens security at border points near protest sites

Security at the citys border points near the three protest sites have been tightened by deploying extra forces and putting up multi-layered barricades, barbed wires and nails studded on the roads ahead of the proposed chakka jam by farmers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021