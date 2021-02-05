Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:39 IST
Centre decides to induct more private sector specialists as JS, Directors in govt departments

In a major move, the Centre has decided to induct more private sector specialists into different government departments at the crucial decision-making level of Joint Secretaries and Directors.

As per the requisitions received from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T), Government of India, talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building are being invited to join the government at the level of Joint Secretary on contract basis in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Private sector individuals would be appointed at the level of Director on contract basis in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Department of Financial Services, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of School Education & Literacy, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Civil Aviation and in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, it said.

The detailed advertisement and instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on the Union Public Service Commission’s website on 6th February, the statement said. Interested candidates can apply from 6th February to 22nd March, it said.

Candidates will be short-listed for interview on the basis of the information provided by them in their online application, the statement said. These candidates will be appointed through the lateral entry mode, which relates to the appointment of specialists from the private sector in government organizations, officials said.

The lateral entry mode is considered as an ambitious step of the Modi government to bring in fresh talent in the bureaucracy, they said.

Usually, the posts of Joint Secretary and Director are manned by officers selected through the civil services examination and other tests conducted by the UPSC, they said.

The Personnel Ministry had in June 2018 invited applications for ten joint secretary-rank posts through lateral entry.

