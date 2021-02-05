Left Menu

Sisodia visits govt school in Gandhinagar, reviews COVID-19 protocols

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a government school in the Gandhinagar area here and reviewed the COVID-19 protocols being followed there after schools in the national capital reopened for Classes 9 and 11 on Friday.Schools for Classes 9 and 11 reopened after they were closed in March last year to contain the spread of coronavirus.We cannot wait for Zero COVID Case Day as it is necessary for us to adapt to our new lives in this pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:01 IST
Sisodia visits govt school in Gandhinagar, reviews COVID-19 protocols
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a government school in the Gandhinagar area here and reviewed the COVID-19 protocols being followed there after schools in the national capital reopened for Classes 9 and 11 on Friday.

Schools for Classes 9 and 11 reopened after they were closed in March last year to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"We cannot wait for 'Zero COVID Case Day' as it is necessary for us to adapt to our new lives in this pandemic. We are starting on a positive note that all our students will follow COVID-19 precautions and start to get back to their normal life," Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said.

"Students of Classes 10th and 12th were able to strictly follow COVID-19 instructions given to them due to which we are confident to reopen Classes 9th and 11th as well," he added.

Sisodia said parents were supportive of the government's decision to reopen the schools.

"Parents had an optimistic reaction to the reopening of Classes 10th and 12th. We listened to their request and decided to reopen Classes 9th and 11th as well. Our lives have slowly begun to get back on track. With reopening of the schools, we are hopeful that we will be able to face all the uncertain challenges ahead of us," he said.

The Delhi government had earlier allowed all schools in the national capital to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of the board exams.

''Fifteen days ago, the schools were opened for Classes 10 and 12 students. I am happy that our Class 9 and Class 11 students have also rejoined the schools. I can see their happy faces. It is a challenge to open schools during the pandemic, but we have accepted it,'' Sisodia said.

Schools reopened on Friday for Classes 9 and 11 in the city amid strict COVID-19 protocol.

Students will attend classes only with the consent of parents. Physical attendance will not be compulsory and all schools and colleges will be expected to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

"The aim of Delhi government is to prepare our students to face adversities in life. We want them to be ready to overcome all obstacles in their lives. Today, the lost glory of our schools has returned. I am so happy and excited to see our students perform their lab practicals and meet their friends and teachers maintaining all COVID-19 protocols," Sisodia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia expels Western diplomats over Navalny rally

Russias Foreign Ministry on Friday said it was expelling diplomats from Sweden, Poland and Germany for attending a rally in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.The diplomats were being declared persona non grata after they were alle...

Govt directs Delhi Police to ensure foolproof security at key installations in national capital

Ahead of a planned chakka jam by agitating farmers in several parts of the country, the Centre has directed the Delhi Police to ensure foolproof security at all key installations in the national capital to prevent any January 26 Red Fort-li...

Red balloons festoon Myanmar streets for Suu Kyi

Red balloons are strung across some streets, red ribbons have been tied to houses, shop displays feature only red clothes and some people have simply hung red dresses outside their homes. Loyalists of Myanmars Aung San Suu Kyi are showing t...

China fumes over reports on atrocities against Uyghurs, retaliates after UK revokes license for CGTN

Retaliating to the United Kingdoms move to revoke the broadcasting license for China Global Television Network CGTN, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that BBC has made some false reports on human rights abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021