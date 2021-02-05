Sisodia visits govt school in Gandhinagar, reviews COVID-19 protocols

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a government school in the Gandhinagar area here and reviewed the COVID-19 protocols being followed there after schools in the national capital reopened for Classes 9 and 11 on Friday.

Schools for Classes 9 and 11 reopened after they were closed in March last year to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"We cannot wait for 'Zero COVID Case Day' as it is necessary for us to adapt to our new lives in this pandemic. We are starting on a positive note that all our students will follow COVID-19 precautions and start to get back to their normal life," Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said.

"Students of Classes 10th and 12th were able to strictly follow COVID-19 instructions given to them due to which we are confident to reopen Classes 9th and 11th as well," he added.

Sisodia said parents were supportive of the government's decision to reopen the schools.

"Parents had an optimistic reaction to the reopening of Classes 10th and 12th. We listened to their request and decided to reopen Classes 9th and 11th as well. Our lives have slowly begun to get back on track. With reopening of the schools, we are hopeful that we will be able to face all the uncertain challenges ahead of us," he said.

The Delhi government had earlier allowed all schools in the national capital to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of the board exams.

''Fifteen days ago, the schools were opened for Classes 10 and 12 students. I am happy that our Class 9 and Class 11 students have also rejoined the schools. I can see their happy faces. It is a challenge to open schools during the pandemic, but we have accepted it,'' Sisodia said.

Schools reopened on Friday for Classes 9 and 11 in the city amid strict COVID-19 protocol.

Students will attend classes only with the consent of parents. Physical attendance will not be compulsory and all schools and colleges will be expected to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

"The aim of Delhi government is to prepare our students to face adversities in life. We want them to be ready to overcome all obstacles in their lives. Today, the lost glory of our schools has returned. I am so happy and excited to see our students perform their lab practicals and meet their friends and teachers maintaining all COVID-19 protocols," Sisodia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)