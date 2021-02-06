Left Menu

Class X student dies by suicide

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-02-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 20:57 IST
Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI): A 16-year-old student of class Xdied by suicide in his house in neighbouringVikarabaddistrictof Telangana allegedly after his school teacherasked him not to come to school, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at Kulkacherla mandal of thedistrict and the boy's parents found him hanging in his roomon Friday, the police said.

In a note purportedly written by him, the boy said hetook the extreme step as his teacher threatened him if hecame to school, they said.

When he went to the school two days ago, the boy was toldby theteacher to bring a letter signed by his parents forattending classes and the boy reportedly felt offended, thepolice said.

Based on a complaint by the boy's father, a case under IPCsection 306 (abetment to suicide) against the teacher wasregistered and investigation began, they said.

After 10 months of suspension due to the COVID-19pandemic, classes nine and above in schools resumed sodid colleges across the state from February 1.

