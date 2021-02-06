Left Menu

BJP leaders elected DDC chairmen in Jammu, Kathua districts

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:27 IST
BJP leaders elected DDC chairmen in Jammu, Kathua districts
The PAGD has got a clear majority in six districts and has also got an edge in five other districts as it is just short of one or two seats for the majority. Image Credit: ANI

Four BJP leaders were on Saturday elected District Development Council (DDC) chairmen and vice-chairmen in Jammu and Kathua districts respectively, marking the beginning of a new phase in the Panchayati raj institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The maiden DDC elections to 280 seats -- 14 each in 20 districts of the UT -- were held in November-December last year with People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) sweeping the polls by winning 110 seats out of the 278 declared results.

Results of two seats in north Kashmir are awaited as the issue of citizenship of two contestants prompted the suspension of the counting.

BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 75 seats, mostly in the Jammu region, and enjoys a clear majority in five districts -- Kathua and Samba (13 seats each), Jammu and Udhampur (11 each seat) and Doda (eight seats). After an independent candidate extended his support to the party, it also has a majority in Reasi district where it had got seven seats on its own.

The election to elect the chairperson and vice-chairperson for DDC Jammu and Kathua in the first phase saw BJP leaders -- Bharat Bhushan (chairman) and Suraj Singh (vice-chairman) (Jammu) and Col (Retd) Mann Singh (chairman) and Raghunandan Singh (vice-chairman) (Kathua) -- getting elected unopposed.

"We will live to the expectations of the people and will try our best to speed up the development of our district," Bhushan, who was elected chairman of the DDC Jammu, told reporters outside the BJP headquarters here after his supporters took out a victory march in the city.

He said his party has expressed faith in him and he will live to the expectations and would make all-out efforts to address the issues of the public like strengthening the water supply network and road connectivity.

"All round development is our priority," he said.

Three districts in the valley -- Srinagar, Shopian and Kulgam -- also elected their DDC chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in the first phase.

While J-K Apni party led by former finance minister Altaf Bukhari has won the elections to the post of chairperson of Srinagar and Shopian, the PAGD which among others include the National Conference and the PDP won Kulgam district.

The PAGD has got a clear majority in six districts and has also got an edge in five other districts as it is just short of one or two seats for the majority.

Independent candidates have won 50 seats and their support will be crucial for parties eyeing for DDC chairmen and vice-chairmen posts in a number of districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...

American soldiers reach Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise on Pak border: Def official

A contingent American soldiers have reached Rajasthan to take part in a fortnight-long Indo-US joint military exercise along the Pakistan border, starting Monday, a defence official said. The contingent of 270 US soldiers reached Suratgarh ...

Farmers hold protest against BJP leaders over agri laws in Hoshiarpur

A group of farmers on Saturday shouted slogans against the BJP outside a venue where party leaders, including Union Minister Som Parkash, had come for a public meeting in the wake of the upcoming municipal polls.Activists of various farmers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021