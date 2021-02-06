Left Menu

Institute of rehabilitation declared as centre of excellence

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:47 IST
Institute of rehabilitation declared as centre of excellence

Thrissur, Feb 6 (PTI): KeralaChief Minister PinarayiVijayan on Saturday declared the National Institute ofPhysical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR), an autonomousorganisation, as centre of excellence.

The organisation provides multi-disciplinaryintervention and rehabilitation of differently-abled people.

The Chief Minister made the declaration of NIPMR as acentre of excellence through video conference.

Minister for Health, Social Justice and Woman and ChildDevelopment K K Shailaja presided over the function heldatKallettumkara near Irinjalakuda here.

Vijayan appreciated the initiatives taken by NIPMR in thearea of rehabilitation of differently-abled people.

''The goal of the government is to take differently-abledpeople to the mainstream and it has launched variousprogrammes, including Anuyatra, for the same. Earlyintervention centres have been set up in all the districtsand all the medical colleges for identifying and treating theissues at an early stage, Chief Minister said in a pressrelease.

He said the most-modern therapy centres, one of the bestaquatic rehabilitation centres, and the virtual reality unitmake NIPMR different.

Vijayan expressed hope that the academic programmeslaunched by NIPMR would help address the shortage ofprofessionals in the field of rehabilitation of differently-abled people.

Shailaja said institutes at international-level can beset up in the state and NIPMR is an example for the same.

''The government will set up centres across the state forthe rehabilitation of differently-abled people after thedeath of their parents and the help of various NGOs will besought for the purpose,'' Shailaja said.

An autonomous organisation under the Social JusticeDepartment, NIPMR has been equipped with the latesttechnologies and expertise in the field of rehabilitation.

The institute has grown into a centre of excellence in thefield of rehabilitation of differently-abled by setting upthe latest facilities including state-of-the-art spinalinjury rehabilitation unit, aquatic rehabilitation centre,art ability centre, ear mould lab, call and connect information gateway for differently-abled, prosthetics andorthotics unit, sensory park, sensory garden, and virtualrehabilitation unit and launching latest therapies.

PTI RRTNVG NVG

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...

American soldiers reach Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise on Pak border: Def official

A contingent American soldiers have reached Rajasthan to take part in a fortnight-long Indo-US joint military exercise along the Pakistan border, starting Monday, a defence official said. The contingent of 270 US soldiers reached Suratgarh ...

Farmers hold protest against BJP leaders over agri laws in Hoshiarpur

A group of farmers on Saturday shouted slogans against the BJP outside a venue where party leaders, including Union Minister Som Parkash, had come for a public meeting in the wake of the upcoming municipal polls.Activists of various farmers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021