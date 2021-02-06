Left Menu

UP govt to open free coaching centres for competitive exams from Feb 16

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-02-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 23:55 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres for aspiring candidates preparing to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Extending assistance to the youth appearing in competitive exams, the Uttar Pradesh government will start free-of-cost coaching centres at the divisional level in the state from February 16 under a new scheme called 'Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana', an official spokesman said here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres for aspiring candidates preparing to qualify the NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and all other competitive exams.

The free coaching facility will provide great support to the poor and deprived students whose guidance will be taken care of by the state government, the spokesman said.

The free-of-cost coaching institutes will start functioning from the auspicious day of 'Basant Panchami' on February 16 and registration for classes will commence on February 10, he added.

The 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres will be set up at the divisional level in the first phase and to be followed up at the district level in the next phase.

The coaching will also involve the provision of direct counselling by senior IAS, IPS and PCS officers for the aspirants.

In case of examinations like the NDA and CDS, thorough training will be given by principals of Sainik Schools in UP.

Along with this, there will be separate classes for NEET and JEE exams. All the lectures and complete study material covering the entire syllabus of various examinations will also be made available online.

There will be doubt solving sessions to help the candidates to choose the best field for them and it will be accompanied by discussions with experts as guest lecturers.

The guest lecturers will help them with quick preparation and techniques to write crisp answers in the exam, the spokesman added. PTI SAB HDA

