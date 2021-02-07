Left Menu

Learning should be a continuous process, says Kovind

Learning should be a continuous process, says Kovind
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Learning should be a continuous process and none should think that they have mastered everything, President Ram Nath Kovind said here on Sunday.

Interacting with Yoga trainees and teachers of SatsangFoundation ashram of Sri M at Madanapalle, about 130 km from here, he said life is full of challenges and Yoga is useful to overcome them.

''But one thing I always prefer to advise every human being.

You take life as a school.

If you keep on learning and everybody tries to learn...

if anybody says I am absolutely confident and I have nothing to learn and I am a complete man, then that is a wrong notion.

If one carries on with this notion I think he is the most...I should not say,'' he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with some of his cabinet colleagues, welcomed Kovind who landed in a chopper at around 11.55 AM at Madanapalle, a state government press release said.

Kovind further said Yoga is helpful in countering personal and professional challenges in life.

He interacted with trainees and inquired about their personal experiences of the Yoga classes.

