Around 190 students,70 teachers of two govt schools in Kerala test positive for COVID-19

Around 190 studentsand 70 teachers of two government schools in Malappuram havetested positive for COVID-19,prompting health officials to ask school authorities in the district to keep extra vigil andstrictly implement the COVID-19 protocol.

A district health official said around 150 studentsand 34 teachers of the Maranchery higher secondary schooltested positive for the virus on Sunday.

''Over 600 students of the school were subjected tovirus testing after a student had tested positive late lastweek. All the students who were tested positive belonged to Class X and classmates of the student who tested positivefirst,'' the official said.

In the other case, 39 students and 36 teachers of theVanneri higher secondary school at Ponnani tested positive.

The rapid rate of spread of the virus has madeauthorities implement stricter norms of social distancing andother health protocols in all schools.

District health authorities have asked schoolauthorities to strictly implement use of masks and thermaltesting of students.

Parents and family members of students and teacherswho tested positive have been instructed to go intoquarantine.

Both the schools have been closed for disinfecting,officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)