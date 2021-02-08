More than Rs 2.5 cr revenue collected from ILP permits:Manipur CM

Manipur earned over Rs 2.5 crore by wayof issuing Inner Line Permit (ILP) last year, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed the legislative assembly Monday.

A sum of Rs 2,52,78,000 came to the state from releasing1,62,902 ILP from January 1 to December 31 last year, he said.

Responding to a query raised during the question hour atthe ongoing 12th session of the 11th Manipur legislativeassembly, Biren Singh said out of the total revenue collectedRs 7,75,400 came from renewed permits.

Inner Line Permit is an official travel document issuedby the concerned state government to allow inward travel of anIndian citizen into a protected area for a limited period.

It is obligatory for a native from outside those statesto obtain a permit for entering into the protected state.

The ILP regime was extended to Manipur on December 11,2019 with President Ram Nath Kovind signing the order to thiseffect. It came in action in Manipur from January 1, 2020.

The decision came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah hadmade an announced in Lok Sabha that the ILP would be extendedto the northeastern state.

A notification in this regard was issued by the HomeMinistry.

Manipur is the fourth state after Arunachal Pradesh,Nagaland and Mizoram where the ILP regime is applicable.

Biren Singh informed the House that the state government isfully committed to protect the indigenous population.

He said 20,531 regular permits and 1,40,257 temporarypermits were issued during the period. No special categorypermits were however issued.

Responding to another query, the Manipur chief ministersaid steps will be taken to subsidise the charges for COVID-19testing after consulting the stakeholders, including privatehospitals and clinics.

He said a total of 5,19,458 tests have been conductedin the state till February 2, 2021 of which 4,34,960 and84,498 tests were carried out at the government and privatefacilities respectively.

Biren Singh, who is in-charge of Art and culturedepartment, also informed that necessary steps are beinginitiated to introduce Post Graduate Diploma courses atManipur State Film & Television Institute.

He said the state cabinet has already given green signalfor recruitment of staffs besides equipments and library ofthe institute have been installed.

Once the recruitment process is completed, classes willbe conducted as early as possible. Full autonomy will also begiven to the institute, he added.

