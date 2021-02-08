Financial education to be part of school textbooks in Manipur: Official

Financial education workbooks willbe incorporated in the school curriculum of the state board inManipur for the 2021-22 academic session, a senior ReserveBank of India official said on Monday.

RBI Imphal has collaborated with the state governmentfor introducing the workbooks as part of the curriculum.

''We are actively engaged in introducing the workbooksfrom classes 6 to 10,'' RBI Imphal General Manager Mary L Gwitesaid during an address at the Financial Literacy Week 2021.

Gwite said the chapters will cover financial products,concepts, developing skills to become aware of risks andopportunities and to make informed choices.

