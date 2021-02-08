BJP gets DDC chairpersons, vice chairperson posts in Udhampur, Doda

After getting a majority in the recently-held district development council polls, BJP members were elected to the posts of chairpersons and vice chairpersons in Udhampur and Doda districts of Jammu region on Monday.

Lal Chand was declared elected unopposed for the post of chairperson and Juhi Manhas to the post of vice chairperson at a meeting chaired by Udhampur panchayat election officer Piyush Singla, officials said.

Singla congratulated the newly-elected chairperson and vice chairpersons, hoping that with the establishment of the three-tier panchayat raj institutions, the development process at grassroots level would get further boost.

The official also complimented the people of Udhampur for their wholehearted participation in the DDC elections.

In Doda district, BJP's Dhananter Singh Kotwal was elected to the post of DDC chairperson, while Sangeeta Rani Bhagat was elected as vice chairperson of the district council, the officials said.

District Election Officer Sagar Doifode said all the 14 elected DDC members participated in the election and the winning candidates got nine votes each.

In the first phase, BJP members were elected to the post of chairperson and vice-chairperson in Jammu and Kathua districts. PTI AB TASHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)