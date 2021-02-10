Over 2,400 missing girls from MP rescued in Jan 2021: Police

Madhya Pradesh police haverescued 2,444 minor girls last month under a campaign to tracemissing and abducted girls, an official said on Wednesday.

A total of 3,122 cases of missing and abducted girlswere pending at the end of the last month, he said.

'''Operation Muskan' was carried out in January inwhich 2,444 missing and abducted girls were rescued fromMadhya Pradesh and outside the state,'' the official from theMP police headquarters here said.

Those rescued included 175 minors from Indore, 144from Sagar, 115 from Dhar, 107 from Rewa and 102 girls fromChhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Under the campaign, about 82 per cent of the missingor abducted girls were found in MP and the remaining weretraced to various other states.

According to the official, 141 girls were rescued fromPunjab, eight from Telangana, six from Kerala, five from Jammuand Kashmir, four from West Bengal, three each from Karnatakaand the Union Territory of Daman, and one from Assam.

Some of the girls were also found in Gujarat,Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, he said.

The progress of proceedings in each case of kidnappingis reviewed every three days, the official added.

In a meeting last month, Chief Minister Shivraj SinghChouhan instructed the officials concerned to inform parentsof the abducted children about the progress and status ofinvestigation into such cases.

Chouhan had said parents of abducted children will getan 'Adhikar Patra' (authority letter), containing informationabout the action taken by police towards tracing the child.

The chief minister also said that various crimesagainst women have come down by 15 to 50 per cent in MadhyaPradesh since March 2020.

Last year, a total of 3,337 kidnapped and missingminor girls were rescued in three different campaigns in thestate, the police official said.

