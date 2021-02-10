Lt Governor denies CM's allegations on road repairs

Puducherry, Feb 10 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor ofPuducherry Kiran Bedi on Wednesday denied the allegationslevelled by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy that she had notnot approved the file relating to works to repair thecyclone- and rain-ravaged roads in the Union Territory.

She told reporters that Narayanasamy had on Tuesday saidshe had not approved the file. Reacting to that, she said hehas made a false statement.

''This does not behove of a person in such a position (ofChief Minister) and people are misled repeatedly,'' Bedi said.

The Chief Minister had said there were objections from asection of officials and Bedi on the modalities to be adoptedto fix the rate for contractors to repair the roads.

''Unnecessary delay is caused by the officials and I gavedirections to finalise the rate for repairs,'' she said.

Repair could have been taken within a few days of theoccurrence of cyclone and rain a few months ago, she said.

The delay running into months was caused by notaccording approval by Bedi, which made the people angryagainst the ministry and elected representatives, the ChiefMinister had alleged.

Narayanasamy and Bedi have been blaming each other overadministrative and fiscal issues ever since she was appointedas Lieutenant Governor in 2016.

