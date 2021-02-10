Mah:Global Teacher prize winner to guide teachers in workshops

Rainjitsinh Disale, the winner ofGlobal Teacher Prize 2020, will mentor teachers in Maharashtrathrough 'teacher inspiration' workshops on the use of moderntechnology in education, state Rural Development MinisterHasan Mushrif said on Wednesday.

''Through these workshops, teachers in the state willgain new confidence and work with more vigour. This initiativewill also help change the way communities look at governmentschools,'' a statement quoted Mushrif as saying.

Disale, who works as a teacher at the Zilla Parishadprimary school at Paritewadi in Solapur district, won theprize last year in recognition of his efforts for promotingeducation of girls and triggering a QR code-based ''textbookrevolution''.

Disale has been teaching students from over 1,400schools in more than 143 countries through the novelinitiative of the 'virtual field trip', it said, adding thathe has mentored over 16,000 teachers to impart knowledgethrough technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)