Left Menu

Odisha woman turns labourer to pay engineering course fee

I worked for the community roaddevelopment project and earned Rs 207 a day, Behera, daughterof a mason, told PTI.The 22-year-old woman also had two of her fivesisters, one of them pursuing a B.Tech degree, working by herside at the construction site.We were sitting idle at home during the lockdown,when sarpanch Pradymnya Parida asked villagers to work for theroad development project.I found it to be a good opportunity to earn somethingto pay my college fees.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 13:42 IST
Odisha woman turns labourer to pay engineering course fee
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

No work is small orinsignificant, said 22-year-old Lozy Behera, an engineeringdiploma holder from Odisha, who had enrolled her name as alabourer under the MGNREGA scheme to fund her college fees.

Behera, born in a poor Dalit family, worked for 20days at a construction site at Delang block in Puri for adaily wage of Rs 207, as she wanted to gather money to be ableto pay the fees and earn her diploma certificate, somethingthat the ''college had withheld seeking clearance of dues''.

The student of a Bhubaneswar-based private college wasfirst noticed by a local news channel when she was carrying abasket of mud at the road construction site.

Her story soon became the talk of the town, promptingdistrict officials to reach out to her with help.

Shortly after, college authorities rushed to herresidence with the certificate.

''I never felt ashamed of the work that I was doing.

Some may look down upon me, but I don't see a reason why Ishould feel ashamed. I worked for the community roaddevelopment project and earned Rs 207 a day,'' Behera, daughterof a mason, told PTI.

The 22-year-old woman also had two of her fivesisters, one of them pursuing a B.Tech degree, working by herside at the construction site.

''We were sitting idle at home during the lockdown,when sarpanch Pradymnya Parida asked villagers to work for theroad development project.

''I found it to be a good opportunity to earn somethingto pay my college fees. Authorities at my college had refusedto give me my certificate for not being able to pay hostelfees of Rs 44,500. My father works as a mason, and we are fivesisters.... I could deposit only Rs 20,000,'' she said.

Several appeals to college authorities fell on deafears, but a news clip on a local TV channel worked wonders,Behera, who wishes to pursue higher education, said.

Members of 'Odisha Mo Parivar', the social servicewing of the ruling BJD, has recently handed over a cheque ofRs 30,000 to the gritty woman for her education.

Heaping praise on Behera for her hard work andperseverance, Puri collector Samarth Verma said he would tryand find her a job in the district.

Behera, the eldest among the siblings, said she wouldwant to help her sisters with their education.

''Puri collector Samarth Verma has promised to find mea job. I am hopeful that I will be able to support my familyonce I get a job,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hero Electric creates new logistics arrangement for customers in eastern, north-eastern India

EV maker Hero Electric on Thursday said it has created of a new hub-and-spoke logistics arrangement for serving its customers in the eastern and north-eastern region of the country.Under this, the company has set up a fully integrated stora...

Amsterdam edges ahead of London as Europe's top share trading hub

Amsterdam edged ahead of London to become Europes biggest share trading centre in January, benefiting from Brexit forcing European Union investors to use platforms inside the bloc. Exchanges in the Dutch capital traded 9.2 billion euros 11....

QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to reports Tokyo 2020 chief Mori to resign

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, is set to step down, sources said on Thursday, after setting off a social media firestorm with sexist comments about how women talk too much.The following are reactions from Jap...

Ireland sees strict COVID-19 measures at least until Easter - PM

Ireland expects to retain strict COVID-19 health measures at least until Easter, Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday. The government hopes to drop restrictions on the construction sector and reopen schools in early March, but restricti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021