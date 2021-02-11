Odisha woman turns labourer to pay engineering course fee

No work is small orinsignificant, said 22-year-old Lozy Behera, an engineeringdiploma holder from Odisha, who had enrolled her name as alabourer under the MGNREGA scheme to fund her college fees.

Behera, born in a poor Dalit family, worked for 20days at a construction site at Delang block in Puri for adaily wage of Rs 207, as she wanted to gather money to be ableto pay the fees and earn her diploma certificate, somethingthat the ''college had withheld seeking clearance of dues''.

The student of a Bhubaneswar-based private college wasfirst noticed by a local news channel when she was carrying abasket of mud at the road construction site.

Her story soon became the talk of the town, promptingdistrict officials to reach out to her with help.

Shortly after, college authorities rushed to herresidence with the certificate.

''I never felt ashamed of the work that I was doing.

Some may look down upon me, but I don't see a reason why Ishould feel ashamed. I worked for the community roaddevelopment project and earned Rs 207 a day,'' Behera, daughterof a mason, told PTI.

The 22-year-old woman also had two of her fivesisters, one of them pursuing a B.Tech degree, working by herside at the construction site.

''We were sitting idle at home during the lockdown,when sarpanch Pradymnya Parida asked villagers to work for theroad development project.

''I found it to be a good opportunity to earn somethingto pay my college fees. Authorities at my college had refusedto give me my certificate for not being able to pay hostelfees of Rs 44,500. My father works as a mason, and we are fivesisters.... I could deposit only Rs 20,000,'' she said.

Several appeals to college authorities fell on deafears, but a news clip on a local TV channel worked wonders,Behera, who wishes to pursue higher education, said.

Members of 'Odisha Mo Parivar', the social servicewing of the ruling BJD, has recently handed over a cheque ofRs 30,000 to the gritty woman for her education.

Heaping praise on Behera for her hard work andperseverance, Puri collector Samarth Verma said he would tryand find her a job in the district.

Behera, the eldest among the siblings, said she wouldwant to help her sisters with their education.

''Puri collector Samarth Verma has promised to find mea job. I am hopeful that I will be able to support my familyonce I get a job,'' she added.

