CBSE issues guidelines for class 9, 11 exams; recommends new academic session begin from April 1

But as restrictions were gradually eased from June last year, schools reopened partially in a few states from October 2020 onwards.In the letter, Bhardwaj said, While holding examinationsclasses, COVID-19 safety protocols should be followed strictly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:49 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education has directed schools under it to take steps to identify and resolve learning gaps, and then conduct examinations for Classes 9 and 11 by following COVID-19 safety protocols.

The board has also recommended that the new academic session begin from April 1.

''For Classes 9 and 11, schools should take steps to identify and remedy the learning gaps and thereafter, conduct examinations by strictly following COVID-19 safety protocols as per the Examination Bye-Laws,'' the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter to school principals.

''This exam will also help in identifying learning gaps which could be addressed by schools in the new academic session, at the beginning of classes, by having a bridge course specially designed to address learning gaps,'' he said.

Schools were shut in March last year as a precautionary measure following the outbreak of the coronavirus. During the subsequent nationwide lockdown, students moved to online classes. But as restrictions were gradually eased from June last year, schools reopened partially in a few states from October 2020 onwards.

In the letter, Bhardwaj said, ''While holding examinations/classes, COVID-19 safety protocols should be followed strictly. It would be appropriate to start the academic session 2021-2022 from April 1 to the extent feasible subject to the instructions of state governments.'' Schools are requested to follow the suggestions to make the next session more streamlined and ensure that learning gaps, if any, are addressed, he added.

''Schools have opened in a majority of states and with the improvement of COVID-19 pandemic situation, it is expected that schools will be opened in other states and union territories. Schools should be fully geared up and prepared to welcome the students for face to face classes. This will help students attend schools for completing their practicals,'' Bhardwaj said.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced the schedule for board exams for classes 10 and 12.

''The board has taken decision to reschedule the class 10 and 12 exams from May-June, because of the unprecedented situation arising due to COVID-19 Pandemic. As a result a number of schools have been seeking advice from CBSE regarding examinations for classes 9 and 11 and about the commencement of new academic session,” Bhardwaj said.

