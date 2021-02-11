Indian toys building blocks of happy childhood: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Acting upon the clarion call made by the Hon'ble Prime Minister for coordinated efforts to boost toy manufacturing in India and to improve its global market share in line with the theme of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and "Get vocal for local" campaigns, the 1st "India Toy Fair-2021" is being organized on a virtual platform from 27th February 2021 to 2nd March 2021. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative that aims to bring together all stakeholders of the Indian toy industry to create sustainable linkages and promote dialogue for the holistic development of the industry and present to the globe the richness and vastness of India's toy manufacturing capabilities.

The website of India Toy Fair-2021 www.theindiatoyfair.in was inaugurated jointly by the Union Education Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister of Textiles, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani andUnion Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal here today.

The website for the 'India Toy Fair 2021' will enable children, parents, teachers, exhibitors, etc. to register themselves to participate in the virtual fair and showcases various facets of the Indian Toy ecosphere. It is the first-ever digitally accessible exhibition and platform which will provide an opportunity to not only explore and buy a variety of toys from over 1000 exhibitors across States and UTs of India but also participate in insightful webinars, panel discussions and activities and network with various stakeholders of the toy industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal said that Indian toys have been the building blocks of a happy childhood. They have not only been a source of entertainment but also tools of learning and growth. The India Toy Fair 2021 is the first-ever initiative to bring the different stakeholders of the industry especially children, parents and teachers on a single digital platform, he added. He highlighted that Play-based, discovery-based and activity-based learning plays an integral role in bridging the gap between day-to-day studies and practical hands-on learning. This is also a prime focus of the National Education Policy 2020. As part of the implementation plan of the NEP 2020, toy-based pedagogy is being developed from pre-school to grade 12, which will be based on toy-making in class using low cost and no cost material, he said. Learning will also take place with the help of toys based on Indian culture and ethos to imbibe Knowledge of India, he added. Shri Pokhriyal said that the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has been vocal about the significance of the toy industry in creating Aatmanirbhar Bharat. With India Toy Fair, 2021, let's work towards realising his vision of making India the next hub of toy production.

In his address, the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal said that India Toy Fair is another example indicating that in the Modi government, all the departments work in a coordinated and committed manner. He said it also shows that the government gives due importance to even the seemingly small things, and has a big vision.

Shri Goyal said that about a year back, complaints were received about poor quality cheap toys being imported into the country, adversely affecting the Indian toy industry. The matter was examined by a committee which found that 30% of the imported plastic toys were having a large number of chemicals/heavy metals, way beyond the prescribed levels. Other toys were also found to be deficient in quality. This, he said, led to the issue of Quality Control Order for the Toys. He said this initiative will ensure that Indians get access to quality toys. The Minister said that adopting economies of scale will help in the production of quality toys at a cheaper price. Shri Goyal said that we should not only strive to fulfil the domestic demand for toys but also make a mark for Indian-made quality toys in the world. Emphasising on the importance of toys, he said that they help in all-round development and growth of children.

Speaking on the occasion the Union Minister of Textiles and WCD, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani said that in a big boost to the toy manufacturing Industry under AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign and following the vision laid down by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make transformative change in the industry by promoting 'Vocal for Local' this initiative is being taken. Mentioning that the Indian toy industry is the source of livelihood for many artisans and micro-enterprises, Smt. Irani stated that 6 Ministries of the Union Government have joined hands to make 'India Toy Fair 2021' a grand success and that shows the level of commitment and vision that the government is showing towards the development of the Indian Toy Industry. Smt. Irani further exhorted all students, teachers, toy experts etc. to participate in the event and make it a grand success.

