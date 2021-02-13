Left Menu

Britain's Karim Khan elected International Criminal Court prosecutor

Reuters | New York | Updated: 13-02-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 02:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Parties to the International Criminal Court on Friday elected Britain's Karim Khan as the new prosecutor for a nine-year term starting June 16.

Khan won a secret ballot, beating out three other candidates to replace lead prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. The 123-member Hague-based court, which began work nearly 20 years ago, handles war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and crimes of aggression.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

