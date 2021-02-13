Left Menu

Oxford University Student Union gets first Indian female president

PTI | London | Updated: 13-02-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 19:41 IST
Oxford University Student Union gets first Indian female president
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rashmi Samant has made history after she became the first Indian woman to be elected president of the Oxford University Student Union (SU), on a manifesto promising syllabus decolonisation and decarbonising the world-famous institution.

Samant, a graduate student reading for an MSc in energy systems, with a focus on sustainability, at Linacre College at the university, scored a landslide win in the election earlier this week when she received 1,966 of the 3,708 votes cast for the post amid a large turnout.

The Manipal Institute of Technology, Karnataka, student's Indian roots were referenced in her manifesto as she highlighted the need for greater "decolonisation and inclusivity" on campus in the Oxford SU leadership election on Thursday.

"Together, we can reform long-standing shortcomings at the university, provide students with the resources and support they need to thrive in Oxford and become leading changemakers in our society," noted her manifesto.

"Being a BAME [black, Asian and minority ethnic] woman from a former British colony, Rashmi is empathetic towards the struggles faced by marginalised groups," reads her vision statement. Among her plans, Samant has promised to lobby the University and Conference of Colleges to remove all statues proven to be imperialist and conduct a comprehensive consultation on the decolonisation of syllabi to ensure Oxford course texts ''celebrate and educate'' Oxford students about the achievements of diverse scholarly voices. With reference to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on students, she has pledged to lobby for safety net and mitigating circumstances for her fellow students.

And, related to her own field of study, her manifesto pledge notes: "Lobby the Conference of Colleges to divest entire financial portfolio from fossil fuels as soon as possible… [and] push all colleges to sign on to a university-wide sustainability strategy.'' The president-elect for the 2021-22 term is also joined by other Indians on her team, including Devika as Vice-President Graduates-Elect, and Dhitee Goel as Student Trustees-elect.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jorge Almirón resigns as coach of Spanish club Elche

Argentine coach Jorge Almirn has stepped down as coach of Spanish club Elche.Almirn announced he was leaving the team he took over at the start of the season following a 3-1 loss to Celta Vigo on Friday.Almirn leaves the modest side from so...

Mission Youth society approved to harness demographic dividend in J-K

With an aim to optimally utilize the demographic dividend of Jammu and Kashmir, the administrative council headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the proposal to register the Mission Youth as a Society under the Societies Re...

Some people agitating just for sake of protest: Khattar on farmers' stir

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said some people are agitating just for the sake of protest against the Centres farm laws, which reflects their vested political intent.He, however, said the Centre will be ready for any amende...

Abducted minor girl rescued in J-K's Reasi, accused arrested

A 13-year-old girl, who went missing earlier this month, was rescued from the clutches of her abductor who was also arrested in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.The police recovered the girl within six hours of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021