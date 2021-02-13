NCW asks Maha police to take action in woman's suicide case

The National Commission for Women(NCW) has written to the Maharashtra Police seekingappropriate action in the case of alleged suicide of a 23-year-old woman in Pune city, police said on Saturday.

The woman, hailing from Beed district, died afterfalling from a building in Hadapsar area in the wee hours ofFebruary 8. The opposition BJP has claimed that state forestminister Sanjay Rathod was connected to her alleged suicide.

''We have received a letter from the NCW and will replyto it,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil here.

The NCW too tweeted that it had taken cognizance ofthe matter.

''Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to #DGP#Maharashtra for taking appropriate action in the matter,'' thecommission said.

Meanwhile, an official from the Wanwadi police stationhere which has registered a case of accidental death in thecase said as part of the investigation, if the need be, thedeceased woman's friends will be questioned again.

''We have already recorded statements of her friends,''he said.

Police sources said that officials from Wanwadi policestation were summoned by the DGP office in Mumbai to getinformation about the case.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, an MLA from Pune,asked if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will ensure justicefor the woman.

Even if her parents did not file any complaint, thechief minister can take action on his own, Patil said.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Thackeray had saidthere will be a detailed probe and if anyone is found guilty,that person shall not be spared.

While social media posts had claimed that Shiv Senaminister Rathod was in a relationship with the woman, Rathodhimself has not offered any comment yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)