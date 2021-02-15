Danfoss, IISc ink pact to promote natural refrigerants

Danfoss Industries said on Monday it has signed an MoU with Indian Institute of Science here to promote use of natural refrigerants.

The collaboration aims to develop research and training centre focused on promoting the use of natural or CO2-based refrigerants, a company statement said.

Refrigerants lie at the core of the cold chain and refrigeration industry, but traditional refrigerants such as Hydrochlorofluorocarbons and Chlorofluorocarbons are known to contribute to global warming and the depletion of the ozone layer which protects the earth from harmful UV light.

In recent times, there has been an increase in the use of natural refrigerants like ammonia andCO2-based refrigerants, R744 (CO2)and R290 (Propane).

''To promote their wider adoption across India, the MoU between Danfoss India and IISc aims to increase knowledge systems around natural refrigerants both at the academic and industry level'', the statement said.

''This collaboration with IISc endeavors to enhance R&Dand skill development in the use of natural refrigerants in lieu of HCFCs and HFCs'', President, Danfoss Industries Pvt.

Ltd., India Region, Ravichandran Purushothaman said.

The MoU aims to provide training in best practices at various levels, including for teachers, students, field and maintenance engineers, technicians and practicing engineers, it was stated.

