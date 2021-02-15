Left Menu

UK shopper numbers up 1.5% last week -Springboard

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:07 IST
UK shopper numbers up 1.5% last week -Springboard
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations increased by 1.5% in the week to Feb. 13 versus the previous week, a fourth straight week of rises as "lockdown fatigue" sets in, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said footfall was 61.4% lower than in the same week last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 15 killed, 5 injured after truck overturns in Jalgaon

Fifteen people were killed andfive others injured after a truck carrying labourersoverturned and fell into a roadside pit in MaharashtrasJalgaon district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.The accident took place near a temple in Kinga...

KPMG's South Africa arm to stop offering "non-audit-related services"

Global auditor KPMGs South Africa arm will no longer offer non-audit-related services to companies listed in the country, the firm said on Monday, hoping to restore trust in its operations there. KPMG has since 2017 faced criticism over wor...

Erdogan says U.S. supports militants who executed Turkish forces in Iraq

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused the United States on Monday of supporting Kurdish militants who Ankara says executed 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, adding that a U.S. statement of condemnation was a a joke.Turkey said on Sund...

SGPC holds coronavirus screning camp for devotees to Nankana Sahib

A two-day coronavirus screening camp for devotees going to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan was organised by the SGPC in collaboration with the Health Department on Monday. A COVID-19 test has been made mandatory for devotees by the Pakistan Embas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021