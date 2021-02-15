UK shopper numbers up 1.5% last week -Springboard

Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations increased by 1.5% in the week to Feb. 13 versus the previous week, a fourth straight week of rises as "lockdown fatigue" sets in, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said footfall was 61.4% lower than in the same week last year.

