UK shopper numbers up 1.5% last week -Springboard

UK shopper numbers up 1.5% last week -SpringboardReuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:07 IST
Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations increased by 1.5% in the week to Feb. 13 versus the previous week, a fourth straight week of rises as "lockdown fatigue" sets in, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.
It said footfall was 61.4% lower than in the same week last year.
