UP: Adityanath launches scheme for free competitive exam coaching at divisional, district level

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a scheme to provide free coaching for competitive exams like NEET and IIT-JEE to students at the district level and said under it, aspirants from rural areas and marginalised sections will get quality guidance.He also interacted with some of the 50,192 students selected under the Abhyudaya scheme through video conference.Coaching under the scheme will begin from tomorrow.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a scheme to provide free coaching for competitive exams like NEET and IIT-JEE to students at the district level and said under it, aspirants from rural areas and marginalised sections will get quality guidance.

He also interacted with some of the 50,192 students selected under the Abhyudaya scheme through video conference.

''Coaching under the scheme will begin from tomorrow. I want to assure everyone that these classes will help aspirants achieve their goals,'' the chief minister said.

This scheme aims at providing quality guidance and teaching to all aspirants coming from diverse backgrounds like rural areas, poor families and marginalised sections, who are not able to afford and avail private coaching services, Adityanath said.

He stressed that the scheme is meant for holistic development of the youth and will provide coaching similar to that given in Kota in Rajasthan and Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

''When about 30,000 competitive exam aspirants were stuck in Kota and Allahabad (both coaching hubs for competitive exams) due to COVID-19, we decided to have similar coaching facilities in the state,'' Adityanath said after launching the scheme through video conference.

Coaching centres under the scheme will be set up at the divisional level in the first phase and at the district level in the second phase for aspirants preparing for competitive exams like NEET and JEE (Mains and Advanced), and those conducted by the CDS, NDA and UPSC, among other tests, according to a statement.

The Abhyudaya scheme also targets aspirants in far off parts of the state who are not able to avail coaching for these exams, the chief minister said, according to the statement.

Senior Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and Uttar Pradesh Service Commission officers will provide guidance and also teach aspirants under the scheme, it said.

There will also be a provision of every kind of facility from virtual doubt clarifying sessions, interview calls, career counselling to subject matter expertise, the statement said, adding that classes under the scheme will started in 18 divisions of the state on Tuesday During his interaction with students, Adityanath said, ''Keep making dedicated efforts towards achieving your dream and never rely on luck. Only when you show absolute commitment without any expectations, you achieve desired results.'' The Abhyudaya scheme received an overwhelming response of more than 50 lakh candidates, and 50,192 were selected, according to the statement.

... ...

Videos

