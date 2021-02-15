Left Menu

Resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits in valley political issue: Panun Kashmir

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:41 IST
Resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits in valley political issue: Panun Kashmir

The central government does not have a clear road map for the resettlement of displaced Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley, their homeland, an organisation representing the community claimed on Monday.

Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee from Kashmir to Jammu and to other parts of the country in the early 90s after the outbreak of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government needs to sit with the representatives of the community and develop a clear plan for its return and resettlement in the Valley, Panun Kashmir president Virender Raina said.

''Resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir is a political issue and has to be settled politically keeping in view the geo-political aspirations of the community,'' he said in a statement here.

Raina said if employment in Kashmir has to be on the basis of resettlement, then the government has to give jobs to 44,000 displaced families from the region.

''The Prime Minister's Special Employment Package though important for the youth of the community has to be differentiated from the permanent resettlement of the Kashmiri Pandit community in Kashmir,'' he said. ''The employment package is a livelihood measure meant for the immediate survival of the community and needs to be differentiated from return and resettlement on a permanent basis,'' Raina said. On a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament regarding financial assistance to displaced Kashmiri Pandits, Raina said only 22,000 displaced families were taking relief from the government and this includes other minority groups from Kashmir, and Muslims.

Replying to the discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Saturday, the home minister said ''we are providing Rs 13,000 per month cash assistance to those 44,000 displaced Kashmiri families who have 'Rahat' Cards”.

“The statement issued in the parliament is factually incorrect,'' Raina claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CIABC urges CSD to support premium Indian whiskey brands

Indian liquor makers have urged the Canteen Stores Department CSD, operated by the defence ministry, to support the domestic premium brands and continue its ban on imported liquor.The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies CIA...

WHO lists AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization WHO on Monday listed AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, widening access to the relatively inexpensive shot in the developing world.A WHO statement said it had approved the va...

Tamil Nadu reports 455 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 455 new COVID-19 cases and 477 recoveries on Monday. According to the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 8,45,575. The number of active cases stands at 4,232. The total recoveries have gone ...

Sanitary napkin vending machines, incinerators in govt offices in Kerala

As part of makinggovernment offices women friendly, the LDF government inKerala on Monday issued directions to set up sanitary napkinvending machines and incinerators in all such offices in theState.The decision was taken to make the work e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021