Injured DYFI activist dead, sparks pol slugfest in Bengal

The political cauldron was onthe boil in poll-bound West Bengal on Monday over the death ofa DYFI activist with the Left Front accusing the stategovernment of ''cold-blooded murder'' and Chief Minister MamataBanerjee condemning the incident and offering a job andfinancial help to the bereaved family.

Maidul Islam Midda an activist of Democratic YouthFederation of India (DYFI), a CPI-M youth wing, was criticallyinjured during the Left Front March to the secretariat onFebruary 11.

He was admitted to a private hospital where he diedthis morning.

''He died because of Rhabdomyolysis followed by kidneyfailure and pulmonary embolism after which there was a cardiacarrest this morning,'' said CPI-M leader and doctor Fuad Halim,at whose medical facility Midda was treated before beingshifted to another hospital, said.

Rhabdomyolysis is a serious syndrome caused by director indirect muscle injury.

31-year-old Midda, a resident of Bankura, was a toto-van driver by profession.

An FIR was registered with Shakespeare Sarani policestation in the city in connection with the death, a seniorofficer of Kolkata Police said.

''A police investigation is on. The post mortem wasconducted in the presence of three doctors and has been videorecorded,'' said a senior police official.

The death triggered a political slugfest in thepoll-bound state with CPI(M) accusing the police and TrinamoolCongress government of ''murdering'' Midda and terming it as a''cold-blooded murder''.

The chief minister condoled the death and said hergovernment is ready to provide a job and financial support tothe bereaved family.

''I do not support any death. Every death isunfortunate. I have come to know that even his (Midda's)family members were not informed where he was admitted. Nopolice complaint was made in this connection,'' said anagitated Banerjee after a reporter sought to know herreaction.

Echoing her TMC colleagues, she asserted that itshould be ascertained whether Midda had any health issues.

''I have spoken to the Soumen Mitra (Kolkata PoliceCommissioner). The police kept a watch on the post mortem. Butthe custom is that the hospital or nursing home must complainto the local police station in such a case. But in thisinstance nothing of that sort was done,'' she said.

''Even the family members have said that they came toknow (about Midda's condition) only on February 13. What werethey doing for two days (since Feb 11)? Whether he had anyrenal problems or not also needs to be checked,'' she said.

Midda's wife has said that she will accept Banerjee'sjob offer. ''We have three daughters and a widowed mother tolook after,'' she said.

Reacting to it, a senior LF leader said ''It's herprerogative. And going by the financial condition of thefamily, I believe that she must consider it''.

Midda(31), a toto-driver in Kotulpur block of Bankuradistrict, was the sole bread earner of his family.

The CPI(M) alleged that the TMC government wanted toteach the protesters a lesson as they had organized the marchto the secretariat demanding jobs.

''The police had fatally hit Midda during theagitation. It is nothing but cold-blooded murder by the stategovernment. The way the students were lathi charged during themarch shows that the TMC government is scared and worried.''CPI-M central committee member Sujan Chakraborty toldreporters.

The incident seems to have provided the Left, whichhad taken a back seat with the emergence of BJP as the mainopposition in the politically polarised state, with the muchneeded political ammo ahead of the assembly polls, politicalobservers said.

The CPI(M) and DYFI activists hit the street inprotests against Midda's death and announced a programme togherao police stations across the state on Tuesday.

Comparing the police action on CPI-M activists withthe infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre, CPI-M Politburo memberMohammed Salim said that the Left agitators had no escaperoute and were beaten up mercilessly on February 11.

''The Centre has declared war on farmers in Delhi.

Similar things are happening in this state,'' he asserted.

State Panchayat Minister and senior TMC leader SubrataMukherjee on the other hand alleged that CPI(M) haddeliberately created trouble during the stir to garner publicsupport for itself before the state poll due in April-May.

''Any death is unfortunate. The police was verysensible on that day (February 11). I think the CPI(M) istrying to gain public sympathy by using a body ahead of thepolls,'' he said.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh too mourned Midda's deathand lashed out at the TMC government.

''This is an unfortunate incident. It shows that theTMC government has lost control over everything. Whatever ishappening in West Bengal is not correct,'' he said.

A section of the state BJP leadership even alleged a''got up match'' between TMC and CPI(M) to provide the LeftFront with ''political mileage'' ahead of the polls.

''The TMC is trying to help CPI(M) and the Congress cutinto the votes of the BJP. The lathi charge of February 11 wasdeliberate to provide them with political mileage,'' a seniorstate BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, a policeman was assaulted on Mondayallegedly by a section of the people who gathered in front ofan SFI office in Kolkata to protest against Midda's death.

PTI SCH/AMR PNT KKKK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)