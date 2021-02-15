Two-year-old girl dies after falling into sewage pit

A two-year-old girl died here inMaharashtra after she fell into a pit filled with sewage waterat an under construction campus in Butibori area, police saidon Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when the girlwas playing near the pit.

Her parents rushed her to a hospital, where she wasdeclared brought dead, an official said, adding that a case ofaccidental death was registered by Butibori police.

