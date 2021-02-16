Saraswati Puja celebrated in West Bengal

Saraswati Puja celebrated in West BengalPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 12:43 IST
Saraswati Puja was celebratedwith great fervour and gaiety all over West Bengal on Tuesday.
While a large number of Bengali household performSaraswati Puja at home, the rituals are also held ateducational institution and clubs across the state.
Worshippers offered 'Pushpanjali' (floral offering) tothe Goddess of Learning amid chanting of hymns.
Children are taught to write for the first time duringSaraswati Puja.
Schools which reopened after remaining closed forseveral months due to the pandemic, also celebrated the pujawith students attending the puja but strictly maintaining theCOVID protocols.
It is celebrated as Basant Panchami in other parts ofthe country.
Culinary delicacies prepared by Bengali households onthe day include khichdi, a dish prepared with rice andlentils.
