Left Menu

Arun Rajamani Joins Cambridge to Lead South Asia Region

I am delighted that Arun has joined us at such an exciting time as we prepare to unify our two organisations and I look forward to working together as the South Asia team develop their plans for the future. Saul Nass, Chief Executive of Cambridge Assessment said, Cambridge already makes a big impact across South Asia, but theres even more we can do across the worlds of learning and assessment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:13 IST
Arun Rajamani Joins Cambridge to Lead South Asia Region

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Cambridge University Press and Cambridge Assessment have announced the appointment of Arun Rajamani as the new Managing Director for Cambridge South Asia. He will lead all teams in the region across both organisations as they prepare to unify. Mr. Arun Rajamani has worked in the education sector for several years, first with Microsoft and then with Pluralsight, with a focus on improving digital literacy for teachers and students. Mr. Arun Rajamani has also advised several education technology start-ups to transform the way people learn through self-based education and mentoring. Mr. Rajamani says, ''I am so pleased to be joining an organisation with such a rich heritage. It’s an exciting time to be involved in education in India as our education ecosystem is rapidly transforming. My aim is to build on the strong foundations to make Cambridge the most preferred and trusted brand in the region.'' Peter Phillips, Chief Executive of Cambridge University Press, says, ''Arun brings huge experience which will be of enormous help as we continue to respond to the evolving needs of teachers and learners. I am delighted that Arun has joined us at such an exciting time as we prepare to unify our two organisations and I look forward to working together as the South Asia team develop their plans for the future.'' Saul Nassé, Chief Executive of Cambridge Assessment said, ''Cambridge already makes a big impact across South Asia, but there’s even more we can do across the worlds of learning and assessment. Arun has a proven commitment to supercharging education for students and teachers, and I’m delighted to welcome him to the team.'' About Cambridge University Press and Cambridge AssessmentCambridge University Press is part of the University of Cambridge. Its mission is to unlock people’s potential with the best learning and research solutions. Playing a leading role in today's global marketplace, the Press has over 50 offices around the globe, and distributes its products to nearly every country in the world. It publishes 50,000 authors based in over 100 different countries. The Press is committed to supporting innovation in learning and teaching and its resources are accessible across the globe, in print, online and other digital formats. Cambridge Assessment is an international exams group designing and delivering assessments to over eight million learners in over 170 countries. Cambridge Assessment is committed to ensuring that all their assessments are fair, have sound ethical underpinning, and operate according to the highest technical standards. The two organisations have announced their intention to unify as one business, in August 2021. For further information, please go to www.cambridge.org and www.cambridgeassessment.org.uk. Image: Mr. Arun Rajamani.

PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's stressed power grid faces new test with Arctic blast on way

Japans overstretched electricity grid is likely to receive another Arctic blast in the coming days, which is already pushing up wholesale prices and may stress generators as they struggle to keep units running after a powerful quake.While t...

Prosecution seeks hefty slander fine for Kremlin critic Navalny

Russian state prosecutors on Tuesday asked a court to fine Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny 950,000 roubles 13,000 for slandering a World War Two veteran, a charge he calls politically motivated. President Vladimir Putins most prominent critic...

Coronavirus pandemic back on upward trend in Poland - minister

The COVID-19 pandemic is on the rise again in Poland, the health minister said on Tuesday, a worrying turnaround after case numbers stabilised following a second wave of infections last autumn. Poland has loosened some of its COVID-19 restr...

Myanmar police file new charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Police in Myanmar filed a new charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer said Tuesday, which may allow her to be held indefinitely without trial.Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told reporters after meeting with a judge in the capital, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021