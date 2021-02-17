Left Menu

Ex-Ecuadorian leader Gustavo Noboa dies after brain surgery

Former President Gustavo Noboa, who restored some stability to Ecuador during a profound economic crisis that produced political turmoil at the beginning of the century, died Tuesday in the U.S. following surgery for a brain tumor.

PTI | Quito | Updated: 17-02-2021 03:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 03:52 IST
Ex-Ecuadorian leader Gustavo Noboa dies after brain surgery

Former President Gustavo Noboa, who restored some stability to Ecuador during a profound economic crisis that produced political turmoil at the beginning of the century, died Tuesday in the U.S. following surgery for a brain tumor. He was 83.

President Lenín Moreno confirmed Noboa's death in a tweet. “Ecuador is in mourning,” Moreno wrote. ''Starting tomorrow, I will decree a national mourning in memory of Gustavo Noboa, former President of the Republic. Beloved friend, respected democrat, youth moral builder, patriot. My condolences to his family and friends.” Noboa became president in January 2000 after a popular revolt ended the term of President Jamil Mahuad. At the time, Ecuador's deep economic crisis led the government to adopt the U.S. dollar as its national currency. The nation was on the brink of hyperinflation and half of the 42 banks had failed or closed.

Noboa ratified the currency change, tackled the serious consequences of the El Niño climate phenomenon, especially on the Ecuadorian coast, and successfully renegotiated the country's debt. His political rivals then accused him of embezzlement, which prompted him to take asylum in Costa Rica from 2003 to 2005.

He was succeeded by Lucio Gutiérrez as president.

Noboa is remembered for his kindness, but also for the firmness of his convictions, which he instilled in many in his capacity as a secondary school teacher and university professor.

Former Vice President Alberto Dahik tweeted Tuesday that “an honorable, responsible president who successfully led the country through very hard times died. A youth trainer like no other ... he loved his country very much. He always said: God's times are perfect.” Noboa was married to María Isabel Baquerizo, with whom he had six children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-We needed the win against Leipzig, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpools 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday was just what the doctor ordered, coach Juergen Klopp said after his team snapped their three-game losing run. It was the game we wanted, the ...

Soccer-Majestic Mbappe scores three as dominant PSG outclass Barcelona 4-1

Paris St Germains Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick as his side overcame the absence of Neymar to thrash Barcelona 4-1 away in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday to move within full view of the quarter-finals.Lionel...

WRAPUP 9-Myanmar military promises new election; Suu Kyi faces additional charge

Myanmars military junta promised on Tuesday that there would be an election and it would hand over power as police filed an additional charge against toppled former leader Aung San Suu Kyi.It also defended its Feb. 1 seizure of power, denyi...

Tennis-Australian Open tickets on sale with end of lockdown expected

Tickets for the last four days of the Australian Open were available for purchase on Wednesday ahead of the expected lifting of Victoria states snap coronavirus lockdown. Crowds were shut out of the Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021