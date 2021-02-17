Washington governor calls for more in-person learning

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee says more students should have access to in-person learning. Inslee said Tuesday that having children in classrooms "is the best way to educate our children." He said it can be done safely.

The governor says moving toward more in-person instruction is in line with the scientific consensus and the latest guidance from federal officials. Decisions about how and when to reopen schools are largely left to individual districts. Schools in Seattle and many other places in the state have been closed for in-person instruction for almost a year. There are more than 1 million public school students in Washington.

