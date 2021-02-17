India trade minister says will work with USTR on 'fresh' trade package

India's federal Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said he will engage with the U.S. Trade Representative's office to work on a new trade deal.

"I will also engage with the new USTR to try and put together a fresh package. I think the old one is now off the table," Goyal said at a U.S.-India Business Council event on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)