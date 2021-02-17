India trade minister says will work with USTR on 'fresh' trade package

India trade minister says will work with USTR on 'fresh' trade packageReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:04 IST
India's federal Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said he will engage with the U.S. Trade Representative's office to work on a new trade deal.
"I will also engage with the new USTR to try and put together a fresh package. I think the old one is now off the table," Goyal said at a U.S.-India Business Council event on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Piyush Goyal
- Commerce
- India
- U.S.
ALSO READ
UK minister to hold trade talks with Piyush Goyal during India visit
General Budget 2021 historic for Indian Railways: Piyush Goyal
Farmers' protest: Govt ready to resume talks, says Piyush Goyal
This budget foundation stone for future India: Piyush Goyal
Centre gave highest ever allocation to West Bengal for railway projects: Piyush Goyal