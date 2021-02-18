Left Menu

Don't be silent: How a 22-year-old woman helped bring down the Tokyo Olympics chief

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:25 IST
Don't be silent: How a 22-year-old woman helped bring down the Tokyo Olympics chief
Image Credit: Twitter (@Olympics)

When a 22-year-old Japanese college student launched an online campaign against the powerful Tokyo Olympics chief and the sexist remarks he made, she was not sure it would go very far.

But in less than two weeks, Momoko Nojo's #DontBeSilent campaign organized with other activists gathered more than 150,000 signatures, galvanizing global outrage against Yoshiro Mori, the president of Tokyo 2020. He quit last week and has been replaced by Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who has competed in seven Olympic Games.

The hashtag was coined in response to remarks by Mori, an octogenarian former prime minister, that women talk too much. Nojo used it on Twitter and other social media platforms to gather support for a petition calling for action against him. "Few petitions have got 150,000 signatures before. I thought it was really great. People take this personally too, not seeing this as only Mori's problem," said a smiling Nojo in a Zoom interview.

Her activism, born from a year studying in Denmark, is the latest example of women outside mainstream politics in Japan taking to keyboards to bring social change in the world's third-largest economy, where gender discrimination, pay gaps, and stereotyping is rampant. "It made me realize that this is a good opportunity to push for gender equality in Japan," said Nojo, a 4th-year economics student at Keio University in Tokyo.

She said her activism was motivated by questions she has often heard from male peers like, "You're a girl, so you have to go to a high school that has pretty school uniforms, don't you?" or "Even if you don't have a job after graduating from college, you can be a housewife, no?" Nojo started her nonprofit "NO YOUTH NO JAPAN" in 2019, while she was in Denmark, where she saw how the country chose Mette Frederiksen, a woman in her early forties, as prime minister.

The time in Denmark, she said, made her realize how much Japanese politics was dominated by older men. Keiko Ikeda, a professor of education at Hokkaido University, said it was important for young, worldly people to raise their voice in Japan, where decisions tend to be made by a uniform group of like-minded people. But change will come agonizingly slowly, she said.

"If you have a homogeneous group, it's impossibly difficult to move the compass because the people in it don't realize it when their decision is off-center," Ikeda said. Nojo dismissed a proposal this week by Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party to allow more women in meetings, but only as silent observers, as a poorly-executed PR stunt.

"I'm not sure if they have the willingness to fundamentally improve the gender issue," she said, adding that the party needed to have more women in key posts, rather than having them as observers. In reality, Nojo's win is only a small step in a long fight.

Japan is ranked 121st out of 153 countries on the World Economic Forum's 2020 Global Gender Gap Index - the worst ranking among advanced countries - scoring poorly on women's economic participation and political empowerment. Activists and many ordinary women say drastic change is needed in the workplace, and in politics.

"In Japan, when there's an issue related to gender equality, not many voices are heard, and even if there are some voices to improve the situation, they run out of steam, and nothing changes," Nojo said. "I don't want our next generation to spend their time over this issue."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to conduct joint operation to probe sulphur stench in Mpumalanga

Government will conduct a joint operation to check up on the Sasol Secunda Operations, which are believed to be the possible source of the sulphur stench experienced in parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga since the weekend. The Department of En...

Farmers' rail roko agitation: No trains arrive in Narela post noon, cops guard station

The Narela railway station in Delhi was witness to an unusual sight on Thursday -- hundred-odd police personnel and about 20 people dotted its platforms but none was expecting a train anytime soon.With farmers blocking tracks in different p...

Chandigarh University launches Mohali city's first community radio 90.0

Mohali Punjab India, February 18 ANIPRNewswire Chandigarh University today celebrated the festival of Basant Panchami - The arrival of Spring in a unique way by launching Mohali citys first community radio 90.0 Radio Punjab at its campus. T...

Free State Health MEC receives Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Free State Health MEC Montseng Tsiu on Wednesday received the Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.The buoyant Tsiu, who is a professional nurse, took the vaccine alongside Dr David Motau, who is the Head of the Department of Health in the Fre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021