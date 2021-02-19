Offices, colleges, cinema halls, parks to reopen in J'khand on March 1

Left Menu

Government offices, colleges,coaching centres, cinema halls and parks across Jharkhandwill reopen on March 1 after being closed for almost a yeardue to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Hemant Soren saidon Thursday.The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Sorenduring the day.He said hundred per cent attendance will be mandatoryfor government employees.Schools will reopen on that date for students of class8 and above.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-02-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 00:59 IST
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Sorenduring the day.

He said hundred per cent attendance will be mandatoryfor government employees.

Schools will reopen on that date for students of class8 and above. Colleges are also set to reopen, the chiefminister told newsmen after a meeting of the Jharkhand StateDisaster Manangement Authority.

He said that the government is gradually relaxing thelockdown rules considering the health of the people. Theguidelines of the government for the prevetion of the diseasewill have to be followed.

As per the standard operatig procedures set by theCentre cinema halls in the state will be allowed to open with50 per cet capacity.

School students will be called for classes only withthe consent of their parents.

The ban on all kinds of procession will continue, hesaid.

The chief minister said the coronavirus transitionperiod is not yet over and the campaign to make people awareof it should not stop.

Training will be allowed in ITIs from February 25 asthe students are required to write their examiations.

State universities have been given the freedom to workin accordance with the UGC guidelines, Soren said.

He said organsing any kind of game or event inopen spaces with a maximum audience of 1000 people will beallowed, as also in the case of fairs and exhibitions.

Swimming pools will be open for selected swimmers.

The chief minister said that there has been a decreasein the number of coronavirus patients in Jharkhand. Butkeeping in mind the need for precaution, arrangements will bemade at Ranchi airport and major railway stations in the statefor collecting swab samples of those coming from outside.

He directed the opening of Anganwadi centres fromApril 1 and ordered that corona vaccines should beadministered to their workers before that.

