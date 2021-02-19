Left Menu

Bengal BJP teachers' cell takes out 'save education' rally

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:56 IST
Bengal BJP teachers' cell takes out 'save education' rally

The BJP teachers' cell of WestBengal held a rally on Friday in Kolkata protesting againstalleged politicisation and corruption in the education sectorin the state.

The ''Save Education'' rally started from in front ofthe Calcutta University on College Street and traversed around4 kilometres to end at Esplanade in the heart of the city.

BJP MPs Subhas Sarkar and Soumitra Khan walked in therally, which they said was held to protest against allegeddiscrepancies in the appointment of teachers, partisantreatment of contract teachers and politicisation of theeducation sector in West Bengal.

