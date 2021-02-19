Left Menu

Gherao Delhi cops if they come to arrest you, Haryana farmer leader tells supporters

There is no need for Kisan panchayat in Punjab and Haryana because the awakening here is already quite good.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:19 IST
Gherao Delhi cops if they come to arrest you, Haryana farmer leader tells supporters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Friday asked farmers to `gherao' Delhi Police personnel if they come to their villages to make an arrest and not let them leave till the district administration assures that they will not be allowed again.

In a veiled reference to Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been addressing a series of 'mahapanchayats' in Punjab and Haryana, Chaduri said there was no need for such events in the two states.

The Haryana BKU leader made the controversial remark, virtually asking people to hold policemen hostage, while referring to the action taken by the Delhi Police after violence during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day.

In a video message, Chaduni said if Delhi police personnel conduct raids and come to nab anyone, they should be gheraoed, made to sit there and the entire village and neighbourhood should be informed. "They should not be left till the district administration assures that the Delhi police won't enter your villages, your districts," he said.

In another video message, Chaduni discounted the need for holding 'panchayats' in Haryana and Punjab, saying that the farmers of the two states are already well aware of various issues related to the farm laws of the Centre and they should focus more on protests.

"The agitation is going on smoothly. There is no need for Kisan panchayat in Punjab and Haryana because the awakening here is already quite good. I feel people also don't want this," he said.

He added that frequent panchayats in Punjab and Haryana also leave farmer leaders from the two states little time to visit other states to awaken the farmers there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket drama '83' to release in June

Filmmaker Kabir Khans much-awaited cricket drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh, is set to arrive in theatres on June 4, more than a year after it was originally scheduled to release.The film chronicles Indian cricket teams first World Cup win ...

Chandigarh records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh on Friday recorded 19 fresh COVID-19 infections which took its caseload to 21,371, according to a medical bulletin.The death toll remained unchanged at 348 as no new death was reported, the bulletin said.There are 156 active case...

Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19 pc in 2020 in comparison to 2019

The Delhi Police on Friday said fatal accidents in the national capital decreased by 19 per cent in 2020 in comparison to 2019 and cited its strategy, including dynamic deployment and road safety awareness campaigns, as the reason behind it...

Allahabad HC stays arrest of 'Mirzapur' web series directors, writers

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of Mirzapur web series directors and writers in connection with an FIR lodged against them, alleging improper and indecent portrayal of the town of Mirzapur.Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021