Left Menu

COVID-19: Maha cops deny nod for Pansare event in open area

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:32 IST
COVID-19: Maha cops deny nod for Pansare event in open area

Citing the COVID-19 outbreak,police in Kolhapur have denied permission for an event in anopen area on Saturday to mark the death anniversary of veteranCPI leader Govind Pansare, organisers said.

Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapurand succumbed to his injuries on February 20.

While police denied them permission to hold the eventat an open space in Dasra Chowk due to coronavirus outbreak,they have got the nod to organise it in a closed space, GirishFonde, one of the organisers said on Friday.

The event, titled Comrade Govind Pansare Smriti Jagaris being organised by All India Youth Federation and All IndiaStudents Federation, Fonde said.

''We received permission from the collector's office tohold the programme but it is surprising police have deniedpermission citing COVID-19 as well as law and order,'' heclaimed.

Fonde said among those slated to address the event wasformer JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and state ministerHasan Mushrif.

However, a Kolhapur police official said permissionhas not been withheld.

''We have just asked the organisers to hold the eventin a closed space,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Strict action will be taken if the COVID-19 cases increase, warns Goa Health Minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday warned of strict action in case COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state. We have been discussing this issue with the Chief Minister. We have to analyze if the trend continues in Maharash...

As per National Crime Bureau report road accidents eighth biggest cause of deaths in India: J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Citing a report of the National Crime Bureau, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that road accidents are a major cause of concern as they account for the eighth biggest cause of deaths in the country. He em...

USA is back as leader of the free world, UK's Johnson says

Joe Biden has put the United States back as leader of the free world in a fantastic move that has helped the West to unite, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. As youve seen and heard earlier, America is unreservedly back a...

Sahara dust chokes Senegal's capital, disrupts fishing

A cloud of dust brought by dry winds from the Sahara has settled over much of West and Central Africa, reducing visibility, choking residents, and disrupting fishing in the Senegals capital Dakar. Each year, dry, dusty winds sweep in from t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021