COVID-19: Maha cops deny nod for Pansare event in open area

Citing the COVID-19 outbreak,police in Kolhapur have denied permission for an event in anopen area on Saturday to mark the death anniversary of veteranCPI leader Govind Pansare, organisers said.

Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapurand succumbed to his injuries on February 20.

While police denied them permission to hold the eventat an open space in Dasra Chowk due to coronavirus outbreak,they have got the nod to organise it in a closed space, GirishFonde, one of the organisers said on Friday.

The event, titled Comrade Govind Pansare Smriti Jagaris being organised by All India Youth Federation and All IndiaStudents Federation, Fonde said.

''We received permission from the collector's office tohold the programme but it is surprising police have deniedpermission citing COVID-19 as well as law and order,'' heclaimed.

Fonde said among those slated to address the event wasformer JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and state ministerHasan Mushrif.

However, a Kolhapur police official said permissionhas not been withheld.

''We have just asked the organisers to hold the eventin a closed space,'' the official added.

